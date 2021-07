“Did you get emotional? I can see it in your eyes.” Spain’s players had been around the pitch applauding their fans and now Sergio Busquets stood at the side of it ready to give a post-match interview in which what most stood out was not what he said so much as how he said it and how difficult he found it to say. “Yes, I’m emotional. I didn’t know if I would be able to come back or not, but the group is strong …” he said, which was when his voice broke and he stopped.