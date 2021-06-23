Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon City police nix Proud Boys park events after riot

By Raymond Rendleman and Zane Sparling
Posted by 
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUwwH_0adM8OHV00 Oregon City Police say they are working to identify potential suspects or victims in the June 18 riot at Clackamette Park.

In the aftermath of the riot at Clackamette Park, Oregon City is canceling Proud Boys leader Daniel Tooze's reservation for a picnic shelter at the park this Friday.

Public records show that Tooze had reserved a picnic table at the park for the past three Fridays for "pro-American flag-wave and campaign events."

Oregon City police declared a riot shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, June 18 after dueling groups of left- and right-wing protesters unleashed pepper spray, fired paintball guns and used their fists to do battle at the green space at the confluence of the Clackamette and Willamette rivers.

Records obtained by Pamplin Media Group show one of the park's shelters has been reserved by Tooze for "horse shoes and dinner for flag wave" on Friday, June 25, with attendance at the event estimated at 50 persons — but the reservation has now been canceled.

Citing the ongoing investigation into the June 18 riot, OCPD Capt. Shaun Davis said that he couldn't release any other names besides Tooze who have been identified so far as on city's list for being denied park-facility reservation requests.

"If we determine that anyone who was involved in the riot tries to make a park reservation, that reservation will be denied," Davis said.

Tooze previously reserved the park's main shelter on June 4, June 11 and June 18, according to the records. After the most recent skirmishing, Tooze and others wearing the colors of the Proud Boys hoisted flags for passing motorists on State Route 99E.

Oregon City Parks and Recreation staff marked the nearby horseshoe rink and picnic shelter as "not for use because of Flag Demonstration at Clack" on the days when Tooze had booked the main pavilion, per the records.

Tooze did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though he told a Pamplin Media reporter on June 18 that the shelter had been reserved for a GOP voter registration drive. Tooze then compared the actions of the black-clad counterprotests known as antifa to "silencing the opposite political party, just like the Nazis did."

Oregon City spokesperson Kristin Brown called the June 18 violence "unacceptable and does not represent the values and expectations" of the city, community or businesses.

Brown said the city doesn't take lightly its action to cancel Tooze's picnic-shelter reservation.

"However, we are not willing to risk further property damage and personal injury caused by the unacceptable behavior of a small group of individuals," Brown said. "The city stands with peaceful and nonviolent groups who wish to encourage and engage in conversation, the free exchange of ideas and community healing."

Oregon City officials expect parks to be used responsibly so that all visitors can exercise their rights, minds and bodies safely. They plan to act immediately to close parks in response to violent protests, as they did at Clackamette Park on June 18.

"Our parks are a necessity because they make us healthier as individuals, they are places for us to come together and enjoy our beautiful city and, more importantly, they help build stronger communities," Brown said. "This is your park. The city is here to manage them responsibly and to ensure that all visitors can use our parks safely.c

Davis said he didn't know of any other Proud Boys or any antifa members who have been charged with crimes in Oregon City.

"We're trying to identify all the people who were at the riot and whether they committed any crimes," Davis said. "We're also trying to identify any victims and determine whether they want to come forward as victims and forwarding that information to the district attorney's office."

Charges move forward

The Clackamas County District Attorney's Office has indicted alleged Proud Boys member Cole Robert Scott, 26, on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and failure to perform the duties of a driver related to an Oregon City bar fight in August 2020; Scott faces a July 2 court hearing on the charges.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

RELATED STORIES

- Riot declared as Proud Boys, antifa brawl in Portland suburb

- Proud Boys, antifa groups gather at Oregon City flag wave

- Dueling rallies draw Proud Boys, LGBTQ supporters to Sandy

- Conservatives clash with police at Oregon state Capitol

- Proud Boys strife spills over

- Two Proud Boys remain jailed on protest-related charges

- Trump to Proud Boys: â€˜Stand back and stand byâ€™

- Parks bureau denies Proud Boys permit over COVID concerns

- Police-support rally in Sandy, Oregon: Organizers say they didnâ€™t invite alleged Proud Boys

- FBI says 'extremist group' attended Portland protest

Community Policy
Oregon City News

Oregon City News

Oregon City, OR
53
Followers
225
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon City News' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.oregoncitynewsonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Oregon City, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Police#Guns#Clackamette#Pamplin Media Group#Ocpd#The Proud Boys#State Route 99e#Gop#Antifa#Nazis#Sandy Conservatives#Covid#Proud Boys Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Watch Oregon politics heat up in summer sun

Gun control initiative, Capitol reopening and redistricting on the state menu for a busy legislative off-season. Summer is normally a relatively quiet time in Oregon politics. But 2021 has been about as abnormal as a year can be. The Legislature adjourned June 26, a day before Salem recorded a record-shattering high temperature of 117 degrees.
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Future 'will be even hotter': Oregon heat deaths near 100

A 3-day blast of summer became the region's deadliest single incident in decades. It's supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime event. Meteorologists aren't so sure. The grim tally from an unprecedented heat wave marched upwards as state authorities counted nearly 100 deaths attributed to the severe weather event. In an update...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon City Police Department honors its best in blue

Officers get awards for lifesaving CPR, narcotics stings, busting fraud ring. Oregon City Police Department this year honored its top officers with recognition for their recent special achievements. In being named Officer of the Year, Jason Pohl was recognized for his drive to create a Special Investigations Team (SIT) specializing...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Clackamas County, Milwaukie ban all fireworks this year

Oregon City, Happy Valley, Gladstone among cities discouraging use of fireworks; extra patrols plannedStory updated with Clackamas County's fireworks ban, and Gladstone's decision not to ban use of fireworks. Cities across Clackamas County are responding to the extra threat of fire this year by either banning all fireworks or promising extra police patrols against people who violate the statewide ban against aerial fireworks. Clackamas County is banning the use of fireworks throughout unincorporated areas, through July 10, citing increased risk of wildfires. County Board Chair Tootie Smith said that the area cannot afford to risk more wildfires, after communities across...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Death toll from Oregon heat wave rises to 79

The state's death toll includes 45 in Multnomah County, five in Washington and two in Clackamas. At least 63 people perished during a historic heatwave that shattered thermometers and strained hospital systems across Oregon, according to state authorities. A majority of the deaths — 45 — occurred in Multnomah County,...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon City girls battle to third at state wrestling tournament

Milwaukie and West Linn's girls tie for 14th in the team standings at the state tourney. The Oregon City girls wrestling team got its money's worth in 2021. The Pioneers stepped up to finish third in a field of 55 teams at the Oregon Wrestling Association women's state championship, held June 24 at Cottage Grove High School. The Oregon Wrestling Association stepped in to organize the state tournament when the Oregon School Activities Association handed culminating week activities back to the schools.
Astoria, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Plan to rename Highway 30 hits a legislative detour

Don't look for Oregon Veterans Memorial Highway signs just yet; lawmakers and transportation officials want to clarify that a possible name change doesn't conflict with other honors on the route. Efforts by Bend's Dick Tobiason to rename U.S. Highway 30 for Oregon military veterans hit a pretty big speed bump...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon City businesses: We stand together against rioters

Groups organized purely to provoke fear and violence can cause visitors, investors and residents to feel unwelcome and unsafe in our community. The undersigned representatives of Oregon City's business community do hereby express our extreme dismay and opposition toward orchestrated demonstrations designed to antagonize and create violence in Oregon City.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Pamplin papers, KXL team up for suburban coverage

The Parent company of the Portland Tribune has reporters and photographers on the ground in approximately two dozen communities in the region. KXL radio is teaming up with Pamplin Media Group to bring listeners stories from the suburban communities served by PMG papers. Every Friday at 4:19 p.m. and 6:19...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Big building projects at Oregon universities get key OK

More than $400 million in projects will transform campuses from Portland, Bend and Scappoose. Oregon's universities were given approval by a key committee Thursday, June 24, to use nearly $446 million in state bonds to finance major building and renovation projects. A football stadium grandstand, two student success centers, classrooms,...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Steve Bates: Oregon Legislature honors our Vietnam veterans

Clackamas County resident Steve Bates is a life member of the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America. The 2021 legislative session started with the hope that the state Legislature would honor our Vietnam Veterans by passing a bill to establish a Vietnam War Memorial on the Oregon State Capitol Grounds. Senate Bill 319 was introduced by the Senate Committee on Veterans and Emergency Preparedness. This bill dedicates a portion of Capitol State Park to a Vietnam War Memorial to be funded and constructed by a qualified nonprofit corporation. SB319 in its last paragraph declares an emergency. Its preamble states over...