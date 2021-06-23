Cancel
Portland Tribune

Housing affordability in Wilsonville does not improve, report shows

By Corey Buchanan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 12 days ago

According to City Hall analysis, costs are much greater than what the average family can afford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJigq_0adM8GDh00

Housing affordability in Wilsonville continues to prove elusive, at least according to a recent housing report produced by the Wilsonville government.

The report shows that, in 2020, the median housing price in Wilsonville was $478,476, a 3% rise from 2019 and 16% higher than what a household making an average income can reasonably afford. Additionally, the average household would spend 40% of its income on a mortgage to pay for a typical home in town. At the same time, the median income in Wilsonville was 28% higher in Wilsonville in 2020 than it was in 2013, which the city deduced might be attributed in part to wealthier families moving into the community.

"We are still seeing this steadily-rising income, but not nearly at the rate that would correlate with the rise in home value," Assistant Planner Georgia McAlister said at a recent Planning Commission meeting.

Indeed, while the average home price hovered around the affordability threshold in 2013, prices have risen at a much faster rate than incomes since then. And even average rental costs ($1,398 a month) are 27% higher than what the average renter in Wilsonville can afford. But Wilsonville is not unique in this issue. The cities of Oregon City, Tigard, Tualatin and Sherwood all have similar housing prices, while Lake Oswego's are much higher, according to the report. The state Legislature in 2019 tried to address the lack of housing supply statewide by requiring that medium and large cities in Oregon allow middle housing (such as duplexes and triplexes) in neighborhoods zoned exclusively for single-family homes. The Metro regional government, meanwhile, is facilitating affordable housing projects through a recent bond measure, but projects approved for funding so far reside outside of Wilsonville.

"It's not a great outlook," Planning Director Miranda Bateschell said at the June 9 Planning Commission meeting. "It's been a crisis we've been struggling with as a region and statewide for some time now, and it's not getting any better. It's gonna take a multipronged approach and effort, and it's going to be at the forefront of multiple different actions we take."

Planning Commissioner Aaron Woods wondered what specific actions the city was taking to address the problem. Bateschell said the city may apply for grant funding from Metro's affordable housing bond measure. She also said the city is looking into partnering with a nonprofit for affordable housing development and adjusting system development charges (one-time fees paid by developers) and tax abatements to incentivize more of these additions to the city. Wilsonville will also be required to add middle housing in future Frog Pond East and South neighborhoods, and a subsidized development at the Wilsonville Transit Center will soon be considered by Wilsonville City Council.

As for development in 2020, the report showed that 84 homes were approved for construction, over 50% of those coming from the Frog Pond West neighborhood (which is partially developed). The quantity of housing units grew by only .8% while the city's population grew by 1.1%. The city also said one accessory dwelling unit (a smaller, separate unit located alongside a house) and 14 units considered to be middle housing were built in 2020.

"This is consistent with the housing production we've seen over the years. We had a peak in 2016 which was when Villebois was really at the height of construction," McCallister said. "Over the last few years we've seen our developments slow as neighborhoods are filling out."

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

