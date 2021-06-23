Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Milwaukee Brewers’ Daniel Vogelbach on IL, Keston Hiura returns

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEyzW_0adM8Bo400

The Milwaukee Brewers placed first baseman Daniel Vogelbach on the 10-day injured list and recalled infielder Keston Hiura from Triple-A Nashville.

Vogelbach, 28, suffered a strained left hamstring while running the bases in the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s 5-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

He is batting .216 with seven homers, eight doubles and 16 RBIs in 67 games this season.

Vogelbach is a lifetime .208 hitter with 47 home runs and 123 RBIs in 311 games with the Seattle Mariners (2016-20), Toronto Blue Jays (2020) and Brewers (2020-21). He was an All-Star in 2019 and finished that season with 30 homers.

Hiura, 24, is batting just .130 with one homer and five RBIs in 37 games with Milwaukee this season. He was sent down to Triple-A for the first time on May 3, but returned there on June 7 after going 2-for-29 with 16 strikeouts in 11 games from May 24 to June 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GV1fc_0adM8Bo400
Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Hiura is batting .403 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 20 games this season at Nashville.

Hiura made his MLB debut with the Brewers in 2019 and is a lifetime .243 hitter with 33 homers and 86 RBIs in 180 games. He has also struck out 240 times against just 49 walks.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Community Policy
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Keston Hiura
Person
Homer
Person
Cody Bellinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Seattle Mariners#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vogelbach somehow hobbles home, Brewers top Diamondbacks 5-0

PHOENIX — (AP) — Burly slugger Daniel Vogelbach hobbled home on one leg when Arizona's defense fell asleep, and the Diamondbacks dropped back into a rut Tuesday night with a 5-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. A day after ending a 17-game losing streak, the Diamondbacks were behind from the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers expected to call up Keston Hiura, give him another shot to make his mark

Sources tell FanSided that the Milwaukee Brewers are expected to call up Keston Hiura from Triple-A Nashville again, giving him another chance to stick in the majors. This season has not gone well for Keston Hiura, with the talented young infielder bouncing back and forth between the majors and minors as he tries to find his footing. Across two separate stints with the Brewers this season he’s slashed .130/.217/.220 across 122 plate appearances with 48 strikeouts and just seven extra-base hits.
MLBsemoball.com

Vogelbach single lifts Brewers over homer-happy Rockies 7-6

DENVER (AP) -- Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth and the Milwaukee Brewers rebounded from Colorado's four-homer barrage in the sixth inning to beat the Rockies 7-6 on Sunday. The Rockies trailed 6-0 in the sixth before Yonathan Daza hit a two-run homer off Eric Lauer and...
MLBChannel 3000

Hiura the hero in Milwaukee’s “re-opening day”

MILWAUKEE, Wis — Keston Hiura put the Brewers on the board in the seventh inning with a solo homerun and then had the walk-off winner in the bottom of the eleventh inning. Milwaukee trailed 4 nothing, but rallied thanks to the long ball. Hiura hit a homerun in the 7th, Kolten Wong added another in the 8th, and then in the 9th Willy Adames tied the game with a two-run shot.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Keston Hiura: Officially recalled, starting

Hiura was recalled by the Brewers on Wednesday. Hiura spent just over two weeks with Triple-A Nashville, but he'll return to the big-league club and should serve as the primary first baseman after Daniel Vogelbach suffered a "significant" hamstring strain and was placed on the 10-day injured list. The 24-year-old brought his strikeout rate down to 25.5 percent in his most recent minor-league stint, and he'll attempt to translate his Triple-A success to production at the top level. Hiura will bat sixth and play first base against Arizona on Wednesday.
MLBDaily Telegram

Baseball: Wong, Vogelbach help Brewers top Rockies

Kolten Wong homered among his three hits, Daniel Vogelbach and Derek Fisher had two hits apiece and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 in Denver on Sunday. Devin Williams (3-1) struck out the side in his only inning of relief and Brad Boxberger earned his third...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Keston Hiura: Homers in series opener

Hiura went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two strikeouts in Friday's 5-4 win over the Rockies. Hiura put the Brewers on the board with his second home run of the season in the seventh inning Friday, and he drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the 11th. The 24-year-old nearly went yard in his return to the major-league lineup Wednesday, and he should have plenty of chances to bounce back from his early struggles in 2021 with Daniel Vogelbach (hamstring) slated to miss approximately six weeks.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Brewers shut out Diamondbacks 5-0, but lose Daniel Vogelbach to a hamstring injury

After the Brewers’ bad game yesterday, they managed to turn the tables with a much better day today. Unfortunately, it came with an injury for the second straight day. The game started off quick, as Kolten Wong hit the third pitch of the game out to right for a quick 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, Freddy Peralta allowed a ground rule double to Ketel Marte and a walk to David Peralta in the first, but nothing else. However, the Diamondbacks lost Marte for the game with left hamstring tightness.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Keston Hiura: Plates three runs in win

Hiura went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Rockies. Hiura got the Brewers on the board in the third with a solo shot to left center for his second home run in four games since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville. The 24-year-old later stepped up to the plate with two men on and delivered with a two-run double to pad their lead at 5-0. It's encouraging to see Hiura making hard contact after he struggled mightily to start the year. Before his most recent call up, he was slashing .130/.217/.222 with a home run, five RBI, nine runs scored, a stolen base and an 8:48 BB:K. He's now hit safely in each of his last three games and has five RBI over that span. Sunday's performance is one Hiura can build on as he continues to find his groove at the plate. He should see regular playing time at first base after Daniel Vogelbach went down with a hamstring strain during the week.
MLBfangraphs.com

The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 947 – Trade Season Begins and Hiura Returns

The latest episode of “The Sleeper and the Bust” is live. Support the show by subscribing to our Patreon!!. Corey Dickerson traded to TOR (3:07) Dodgers plan to slowplay Corey Seager’s return (10:30) Ketel Marte to IL/Kole Calhoun starting a rehab (12:44) Playing time crunch – Pavin Smith v. Christian...
MLBnumberfire.com

White Sox's Yoan Moncada batting second on Wednesday night

Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Moncada will operate third base after Leury Garcia was shifted to second and Danny Mendick was sent to the bench. numberFire's models project Moncada to score 11.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
Milwaukee, WIWISN

Brewers thank governor, Milwaukee mayor for allowing return of baseball

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers say opening American Family Field at full capacity will generate more than 3,000 jobs. The team sent a letter to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Tuesday morning. In it, Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said preparations were underway to...
MLBPost-Crescent

Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks odds, picks and prediction

The Milwaukee Brewers (41-33) and Arizona Diamondbacks (21-54) close out a three-game series Wednesday with a 3:40 p.m. ET first pitch at Chase Field. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Brewers vs. Diamondbacks odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Brandon Woodruff is the projected starting pitcher for the...
Baseballchatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/16/21: Negro Leagues, Tyler Glasnow, and Nick Madrigal

Good morning everybody! Alright, here’s some links for you today. Things were supposed to improve for minor leaguers following the contraction of 40 teams. Evidently not. (2/3) We’re told that members of the Baysox will receive ~$900 after taxes for their entire 2-week homestand and are on their own for housing beginning tomorrow at 11 AM. We’re told that some players simply cannot afford to spend roughly 80% of their paycheck on the team hotel.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Hopes for short IL stay

Taylor (shoulder) is doing much better and hopes for a brief stay on the injured list, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Taylor landed on the injured list with a right shoulder strain Saturday, but his injury is unlikely to require a lengthy absence. The 27-year-old is eligible to return during the team's upcoming series in Arizona, and he should take on a depth role in the outfield once he's back in action.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Blue Jays’ Ross Stripling ‘mortified’ by outburst at Joe Panik

Ross Stripling let his frustration get the best of him. Stripling, who started for the Blue Jays in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Yankees, induced a slow ground ball up the third base line from Giancarlo Stanton with two outs in the sixth inning. Third baseman Joe Panik charged and fielded the ball with his bare hand, but his throw to first sailed high, allowing Stanton to reach.
MLBrock947.com

Brewers Bounce Back For Win, Lose Vogelbach

PHOENIX, AZ (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers used another outstanding outing from Freddy Peralta and beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Tuesday night at Chase Field. Peralta went six innings giving up just one hit and striking out 10. Brad Boxberger, Miguel Sanchez and Hunter Strickland pitched three scoreless inning in relief.
MLBfantasypros.com

Shohei Ohtani is single short of the cycle in 6-4 win over the Rays

Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-4 with one double, one triple, and a home run to go along with three RBIs, one walk, one stolen base, and two runs scored in an Angels' 6-4 win over the Rays. Fantasy Impact:. Ohtani has now hit seven home runs over his last 10 games...