MLB

Chicago White Sox snap five-game skid in 4-3 win over Pittsburgh Pirates

By Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

Yasmani Grandal hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the fifth inning Wednesday as the visiting Chicago White Sox snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Leury Garcia added a solo homer and Tim Anderson an RBI double for the White Sox, who split a two-game set in Pittsburgh.

Chicago starter Dylan Cease (6-3) allowed two runs, one earned, and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Liam Hendriks pitched the ninth for his 19th save.

MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a pair of RBI singles for the Pirates, who had won three of four.

Pittsburgh starter Chase De Jong (0-2) pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up four runs and seven hits, with two walks and six strikeouts.

In the second with one out, Garcia hit his first homer, a shot to right-center, for a 1-0 White Sox lead. Luis Gonzalez followed with a double to the corner in left and, after Cease struck out, scored on Anderson’s double to the wall in center to up it to 2-0.

MLB power rankings: New team takes No. 1 spot, Rays plummet into Week 13

Pittsburgh tied it in the third, with considerable help from Cease. Michael Perez singles up the middle. De Jong bunted toward the mound, where Cease bobbled the ball for a fielding error, then threw wildly to first for a throwing error. The two-error play left the runners at second and third.

Perez scored on Adam Frazier’s groundout to close it to 2-1, with De Jong moving to third. Hayes knocked in De Jong with a base hit to left.

In the fifth, Anderson singled to right. De Jong struck out Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu before Jake Lamb singled to right, sending Anderson to third. Grandal chased De Jong with a double to left-center that drove in Anderson and Lamb for a 4-2 Chicago lead.

Against reliever Codi Heuer in the seventh, Frazier hit a one-out double to the corner in right and scored on Hayes’ base hit up the middle to pull the Pirates to within 4-3.

–Field Level Media

