Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

How the ‘Biden Doctrine’ Will Address China and Taiwan

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 7 days ago

Dean P. Chen

Taiwan, China, Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzKzy_0adM87MP00

Despite Biden’s goal to forge an international democratic coalition to counter the People’s Republic of China and support Taiwan, it is far from clear whether Washington and its allies/partners are genuinely in unison on these issues.

How the ‘Biden Doctrine’ Will Address China and Taiwan

Realists have long argued for a national security perspective regarding the prospects of global economic interdependence and high-tech cooperation. In this view, strategic rivals are more prone to base their foreign policy decisions in terms of relative-gains considerations, that is, the more inimical the relationships, the weaker the trust and more tenuous their inter-cooperation could be sustained. Moreover, how adversarial states perceive one another determines the intensity of their animosity and antagonism.

Indeed, the deepening U.S.-China competition has given ascendancy to an increasingly potent “fortress America” ideational orientation within the United States, which attributed America’s economic woes (i.e., the loss of manufacturing jobs, widening trade imbalances, theft of intellectual property and business secrets, to name just a few) to the longstanding predatory practices of the Chinese Communist Party that took advantage of America’s generosity, open society, and free-flow of information. The widespread Covid-19 pandemic (with most experts pointing the outbreak’s origin to Wuhan, China, though further investigations are required to assess whether the virus was transmitted through animal contact or laboratory accident) further inflamed Washington’s fury and plunged America’s opinion of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to an all-time low . These events hardened the U.S. pushback on the PRC and emboldened its calls for an economic decoupling with the world’s second-largest economy during the Trump administration. These calls have continued into the Biden administration.

The China Challenge

President Joe Biden, a seasoned internationalist who had advocated for a constructive engagement with Beijing both as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and later as Barack Obama’s vice president, has readjusted his longtime foreign policy position and adopted a U.S. China strategy amendable to these changing international and domestic realities. “We’ll take on directly the challenges posed [to] our prosperity, security, and democratic values by our most serious competitor, China,” the president stressed in a February foreign policy speech. Whether meeting with the members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in March, Japan’s prime minister in April , or South Korea’s president in May , responding to the PRC’s destabilizing behaviors in the Indo-Pacific region comprised the president’s primary talking points.

More from The National Interest How Strategic Ambiguity on Taiwan Benefits the United States China in a Tight Spot as Taiwan Receives More Attention from Allies Preparing for War: Taiwan’s New Fighters Could Make Beijing Think Twice

During his first overseas trip to Europe in June, Biden reaffirmed “America is back” at the G7, NATO, and European Union summit meetings, promising at every venue to rally Washington’s democratic allies and partners to make “concerted commitments” in both meeting the challenges and deterring the threats of this new age.

The joint statements and communiqués released all raised the challenges Beijing presented to the rules-based world order. The concerns also included Taiwan, the self-ruled island democracy that has come under China’s unrelentingly escalated coercive pressures: “We underscore the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.”

The president even discounted the influence of Russian president Vladimir Putin, whom Biden met on the last day of his Europe trip. He underscored Russia’s decline and “economic struggles,” while Beijing moves ahead seeking to become the most powerful economy and military in the world. The underlying message: it’s in neither Washington’s nor Moscow’s national interests to restart the Cold War with each other for the common threat is China.

The Biden Doctrine

Hence, the Biden administration has promoted a multilateral nationalist agenda to charter its China course. The emerging strategic doctrine embraces the post-World War II globalist inclination while retaining some of Donald Trump’s “America first” bent : advancing the economic interests and benefits of America’s middle/working-class. As Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained , the “distinctions between domestic and foreign policy have simply fallen away. Our domestic renewal and our strength in the world are completely entwined.” The U.S. would approach and confront the PRC in a principled and results-oriented fashion that clearly benefits the interests and values of the American people.

This program requires (1) bolstering U.S. economic resilience by stepping up investments in education and infrastructural renewal; (2) deepening cooperation with like-minded Indo-Pacific and European allies and partners to ensure the security and integrity of semiconductor supply chains and other cutting-edge technologies freed from malign disruptions caused by China; and (3) revitalizing democratic legitimacy and efficacy in an ongoing struggle with authoritarian statism. Taiwan is apparently at the core of this vision.

In addition to Taiwan’s democratic values and soft-power appeal, it also hosts one of the world’s most valuable chip-making companies, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). As semiconductors define the economy and military of the future ranging from electric cars, smartphones, and artificial intelligence to aircraft carriers and drones, Taiwan has become a critical piece to America’s and its fellow democracies’ technological security and supply-chain integrity. Thus, the Economist magazine has described Taiwan as the “most dangerous place on earth,” given the increasing cross-strait and U.S.-PRC tensions. Any military conflict or instability on the island would be detrimental to U.S. interests and the well-being of the global economy.

In response to Taiwan’s recently surging Covid-19 cases and deaths as well as China’s alleged attempts to undermine the island’s efforts to purchase more vaccines from the global marketplace, both Japan and the United States generously donated 1.2 million and 2.5 million doses, respectively, to the island. A Biden administration official criticized Beijing’s blocking for political purposes as “reprehensible.”

Will It Work?

Yet, despite Biden’s goal to forge an international democratic coalition to counter the PRC and support Taiwan, it is far from clear whether Washington and its allies/partners are genuinely in unison on these issues. First, many suspect whether the Biden presidency is merely an aberration, as Trump (who still holds dominance over the Republican Party and a significant sector of the U.S. electorate) or one of his nationalist adherents may be elected to the White House come January 20, 2025. America, after all, remains a deeply divided and polarized country. The fear of an eventual return to America First puts a dent into Biden’s ability to revamp multilateralism and America’s Transatlantic and Indo-Pacific alliances.

Second, motivated by their own economic and commercial interests, many states such as Germany, France, Italy, South Korea, and, to a lesser extent, Great Britain, Australia, Japan, and India do not desire a total rupture of relationship with Beijing. Aside from their declaratory languages, one finds their support for Taiwan as well as other anti-PRC issues as more symbolic than substantive. Finally, though Putin is fully aware of China’s growing military and economic clouts, the Russian president isn’t showing much enthusiasm, at least for now, to Biden’s “reverse Nixon strategy,” stating clearly that “We do not believe China is a threat to us… China is a friendly nation. It has not declared us an enemy, as the United States has done.”

Consequently, it remains to be seen whether Biden’s strategic plan would pull off in the long run.

Dean P. Chen, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor of Political Science at Ramapo College of New Jersey. He can be reached at dchen@ramapo.edu .

Image: Reuters.

Community Policy
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Great Britain#China Challenge#The National Interest#Nato#European Union#Russian#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
U.K.
Country
China
Country
South Korea
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

China's Xi pledges 'reunification' with Taiwan, gets stern rebuke

BEIJING/TAIPEI, July 1 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to complete "reunification" with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to "smash" any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Communist Party as a dictatorship. China, which considers democratically-ruled Taiwan its own territory, has...
POTUSNew York Post

On the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party, the West must kowtow no more

July 1 should be a day of mourning for all freedom-loving people: It’s the 24th anniversary of Britain’s handover of Hong Kong to China, the first anniversary of Beijing’s imposition of a draconian national-security law on the territory and the centenary of the establishment of the Chinese Communist Party. Britain...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Xi Jinping for strengthening jurisdiction on Hong Kong

Beijing [China], July 1 (ANI): As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) marked 100 years on Thursday, President Xi Jinping stressed on ensuring that the central government exercises overall jurisdiction over Hong Kong and Macao. Xi, also the chairman of China's Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a speech at...
PoliticsBBC

China president had 'hidden message' about Taiwan

China's President Xi Jinping had a "hidden message" about Taiwan in his speech marking 100 years of the Communist Party, Prof Shaun Breslin has said. The author of China Risen told BBC World News that China's leader was warning other countries to steer clear of issues about Taiwan. "I think...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each...
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Editorial: Unhappy birthday: The Chinese Communist Party at 100

China marks the 100th anniversary this week of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, which started as an underground Leninist cell in Shanghai in 1921 and grew into the world’s largest political organization, with 92 million members. The celebration planned for Thursday in Beijing will no doubt emphasize China’s...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

China’s Xi warns Taiwan on independence, sends message to West

President Xi Jinping on Thursday marked his Communist Party’s 100th anniversary from Tiananmen Square and struck a bellicose tone, reconfirming China’s ‘historic mission’ to control Taiwan while warning other countries not to interfere. Bloomberg reported that Xi said that no foreign forces will ever "coerce and enslave us." "Whoever attempts...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Beijing can’t make sense of Biden’s China strategy. Can Biden?

Five months into the Biden administration, we have yet to see much of its China strategy beyond what former President Donald Trump put in place. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the U.S.-China relationship will be "competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be, and adversarial when it must be." However, the boundaries between each facet of this strategic envelope are not defined. Beijing apparently can’t make sense of this ambiguity. One can only hope President Joe Biden can, or the country will fall further behind in the competition with China.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Xi warns against foreign bullying as China marks party centenary

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned that foreign forces attempting to bully the nation will "get their heads bashed", and hailed a "new world" created by its people as the ruling Communist Party marked the centenary of its founding. In an hour-long address from...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

China expert John Culver on Beijing's military prowess - "Intelligence Matters"

In this episode of "Intelligence Matters," host Michael Morell speaks with John Culver, a career CIA analyst, former National Intelligence officer for East Asia, and leading expert on the Chinese military. Culver and Morell discuss the decades-long modernization of the People's Liberation Army and the prowess China has attained across multiple war-fighting arenas. Culver offers insights into Xi Jinping's rise to and continued hold on power and describes the many challenges of engaging Beijing in a multi-polar, interconnected global system.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US 'Looks Forward' to Trade Talks with Taiwan Amid China's Objection

The United States said it looks forward to this week's trade talks with Taiwan as the two economies continue to strengthen bilateral trade ties, despite China's objection. After a five-year pause, the U.S. and Taiwan will resume talks under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) council meeting Wednesday. "Taiwan...