Nikola, Occidental rise; Patterson, Lennar fall

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

The electric truck maker announced a $50 million investment in Wabash Valley Resources.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc., up 77 cents to $39.85.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Shake Shack Inc., up $2.69 to $99.04.

The burger chain is expanding in China and plans to open 10 restaurants in new territories by 2031.

Patterson Companies Inc., down $4.15 to $30.97.

The medical supplies maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up 95 cents to 30.96.

Crude oil prices edged higher and fueled a rise in energy stocks.

Greif Inc., down $1.16 to $60.62.

The industrial packaging company is raising prices as it faces more cost pressures.

Lennar Corp., down $1.52 to $96.98.

Homebuilders slipped following a disappointing government report on new home sales in May.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up 69 cents to $37.18.

The copper and gold mining company gained ground as copper prices jumped.

