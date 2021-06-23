Cancel
2022 NFL league year to open March 16

The 2022 NFL league year will begin March 16 at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

Clubs and agents received the early portion of the NFL 2022 calendar on Wednesday. NFL Network revealed the key dates it said were agreed to by the league and the NFL Players Association:

  • Franchise/transition player designation period, Feb. 22-March 8 (4 p.m. ET)
  • 2021 league year ends, March 16 (3:59 p.m. ET)
  • 2022 league year begins, March 16 (4 p.m. ET)
  • Start of offseason workout for teams with new head coaches, April 4; for all other teams, April 18
  • Last day of restricted free-agent signing period, April 22
  • Last day to match restricted free agent offer sheets, April 27
  • NFL draft, April 28-30.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas.

NFL games today: Everything you need to know about the 2021 NFL season

It was scheduled to be in the city in 2020, but the in-person draft was scrapped in favor of a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

–Field Level Media

