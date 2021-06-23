Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Day’Ron Sharpe stays in NBA Draft but reportedly out of combine

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cXQK_0adM7wkE00

Day’Ron Sharpe, a 6-11 forward who played one season at North Carolina, reportedly withdrew from this week’s NBA Draft Combine but is not returning to the Tar Heels.

Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that Sharpe pulled out of team interviews and did not have his measurements taken at the combine in Chicago. He signed a representation agreement last week with CAA Sports Basketball Division as part of its 2021 NBA Draft class.

Sharpe declared for the draft on March 24 after the Tar Heels were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.

“I feel that I’m now ready for the next level,” Sharpe posted on social media, in part. “I’ve made it this far and there’s no reason for me to stop now! … I will be declaring for the NBA Draft with high hopes for the support of my Carolina Family.”

Sports Illustrated’s latest mock draft, done following Tuesday night’s draft lottery, predicts Sharpe as the No. 27 overall selection by the Brooklyn Nets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PqWWz_0adM7wkE00
Also Read:
2021 NBA mock draft: Top prospects, top landing spots

Sharpe averaged 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 19.2 minutes per game in 29 contests (four starts) for the Tar Heels. He was the team’s fourth-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder.

Sharpe was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team after shooting 51.9 percent from the floor. He finished second in ACC Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year voting.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Community Policy
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Combine#The Tar Heels#The Ncaa Tournament#The Nba Draft#Sports Illustrated#The Brooklyn Nets#The All Acc Freshman Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

Who Has the Brighter NBA Future: Anthony Edwards or ROY LaMelo Ball?

As the Minnesota Timberwolves did their draft prep to decide who to take with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, those involved in the process quickly fell in love with two candidates. "We would break out into groups where there would be a Team (James) Wiseman, a...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Blockbuster Trade Idea: Miami Heat Can Land Brandon Ingram For 5 Players

The Miami Heat had an underwhelming season when compared to their achievements one year prior. One year removed from making the NBA Finals, the Heat were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks. Clearly, the franchise needs some more help on the roster. After starting...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Reasons The Pistons Must Take Jalen Suggs Over Cade Cunningham

After winning the first overall pick in the NBA Draft lottery, the Detroit Pistons have put themselves in a great position to land the next big star in the NBA. With all signs pointing to them selecting star guard Cade Cunningham, it seems as though the Pistons would actually be better off drafting Jalen Suggs.
NBAAceShowbiz

James Harden Denies Paying Saweetie $100K for a Date, 50 Cent Mocks Quavo

Defending the NBA star against rumors of him paying the raptress a thousand dollars for a date, the 'Power' co-creator insinuates that the Migos star may now regret letting the 'Icy Girl' raptress go. AceShowbiz - James Harden has spoken up after he's reported to be splurging some money to...
NBAKokomo Perspective

Former Illini star Ayo Dosunmu to participate in NBA Draft Combine

Ayo Dosunmu won't have to travel far to take the next step in his basketball journey. The former Illinois star is one of 69 players to receive an invite to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, the league announced Tuesday in a press release. The combine will be held in Dosunmu's hometown of Chicago at the Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis from June 21-27.
NBANBA Analysis Network

NBA analyst compares Cade Cunningham to Luka Doncic

Since he decided to spend his lone collegiate season at Oklahoma State, Cade Cunningham has been the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. On Tuesday night the Detroit Pistons won the lottery, and the right to draft him No. 1 overall. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, however obviously, Cunningham will make his only pre-draft visit to the Pistons.
NBA247Sports

NBA unveils full list of 2021 Draft Combine participants

The NBA has announced that 69 players are expected to attend the 2021 NBA Draft Combine. The annual scouting event will be held from June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. The list of expected attendees includes 63 college basketball standouts, four members of the G-League...
NBAralphiereport.com

McKinley Wright IV invited to NBA Draft Combine

Colorado Buffaloes guard McKinley Wright IV will be one of 69 prospects to attend the NBA Draft Combine. The pre-draft event will be from June 21-27 in Chicago, Illinois. Wright, a three-time All-Pac-12 first team selection, will hope to improve his stock ahead of the NBA Draft on July 29. The combine will give him a chance to speak to teams one-on-one, compete in five-on-five games, test his strength and agility, and show off his jump shot.
NBAUSA Today

Pair of former Gators invited to NBA draft combine

Florida saw two players declare for the draft and sign with an agent this offseason, forfeiting their remaining college eligibilities. According to The Athletic’s NBA insider Shams Charania, both players — guards Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann — received invites to the combine. Mann’s decision to leave came as no...
NBAhogville.net

Moses Moody heads to NBA Draft Combine next week in Chicago

LITTLE ROCK — Former Arkansas star and the 2020-21 SEC Freshman of the Year Moses Moody is on a fast track to the NBA as the first one-and-done in the history of Razorbacks men’s basketball, and the next step in his hoops journey is a trip to Chicago next week for the 2021 NBA Draft Combine (June 21-27).
NBAchatsports.com

Kansas basketball: NBA Draft combine list hints at possible moves

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 17: A detailed view of the draft combine logo during Day One of the NBA Draft Combine at Quest MultiSport Complex on May 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Michigan State's Aaron Henry invited to NBA Draft Combine

Michigan State’s Aaron Henry will have the chance to improve his draft stock next week in Chicago, as he’s one of 69 players to receive an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine. Henry, who entered the draft pool after his junior season, is the Spartans’ only NBA hopeful this cycle.
NBAwina.com

Murphy, Hauser invited to NBA Draft Combine

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Two of Tony Bennett’s basketball Hoos are among 69 players invited to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago next week to show NBA scouts what they have in regard to being drafted. They are seniors Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy. Hauser is gone for sure as the...
NBAHerald-Journal

Queta headed to NBA Draft Combine

An Aggie is the lone Mountain West Conference athlete to be invited to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine. Utah State center Neemias Queta is among 69 players that appeared on a list released by the NBA Tuesday afternoon. It stated that those on the list were “expected to attend.”. The...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wilson to debut as official game ball of the NBA at the draft combine

On Thursday, Wilson was unveiled as the official new game ball of the NBA as the sporting goods company returns to the league in a new multiyear partnership. The NBA announced last year that Wilson would succeed Spalding as the official game ball of the league. Wilson served as the official game ball of the NBA during the first 37 seasons starting in 1946 prior to Spalding taking over in 1983.
NBAcachevalleydaily.com

Neemias Queta set to participate in NBA Draft Combine on Monday

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State’s Neemias Queta will be one of just 69 players in the world that is anticipated to showcase his skills when the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine begins on Monday, June 21, in Chicago. Queta is the only player from the Mountain West that was extended an invitation to participate.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Isaiah Jackson, Cameron Thomas withdraw from NBA draft combine

Kentucky forward Isaiah Jackson and LSU guard Cameron Thomas have each reportedly withdrawn from the NBA draft combine, according to Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated. The draft combine is set to begin on Monday and run through Sunday at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The NBA announced last week that 69 players were expected to attend the event but that number will now shrink by two with Jackson and Thomas opting out.