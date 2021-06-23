Lafayette Woman Arrested for Home Invasion Among Other Charges

Scott, LA - Scott Police Department was called out to a residence in the 1400 block of Westgate Rd. on Tuesday, June 23, 2021, for a disturbance. The caller stated that a woman identified as Briana Roy, 28, of Lafayette, had come to the residence and pushed her way through the doorway causing injury to the caller. During the incident, Roy was demanding money from the caller and when she was denied, picked up a gaming console and smashed the front glass door.