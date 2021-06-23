Cancel
Waynesville, MO

JONNIE LUANN FIGG

Laclede Record
 7 days ago

Jonnie Luann Figg, 60, of Pittsburg, Mo., formerly of Waynesville, died Monday, June 21, 2021, in her home. She is survived by her husband Jim of the home; two children, Lucas Figg (Kelly) of Allen, Texas, and Missy Figg (Chris D. Smith) of Sarcoxie; six grandchildren, Jacob, Emma, Colin, Phillip, Sheldon, and Julia; one great-grandchild, Penelope; one brother, Mike Keeling (Patty) of Devil’s Elbow; one sister, Debby Leuthen (Mike) of Pittsburg, Mo; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

