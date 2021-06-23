JONNIE LUANN FIGG
Jonnie Luann Figg, 60, of Pittsburg, Mo., formerly of Waynesville, died Monday, June 21, 2021, in her home. She is survived by her husband Jim of the home; two children, Lucas Figg (Kelly) of Allen, Texas, and Missy Figg (Chris D. Smith) of Sarcoxie; six grandchildren, Jacob, Emma, Colin, Phillip, Sheldon, and Julia; one great-grandchild, Penelope; one brother, Mike Keeling (Patty) of Devil’s Elbow; one sister, Debby Leuthen (Mike) of Pittsburg, Mo; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.www.laclederecord.com