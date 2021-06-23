US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;73;50;78;52;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;7;42%;7%;10. Albuquerque, NM;97;69;89;67;Partly sunny;SSE;9;31%;26%;13. Anchorage, AK;61;53;65;51;A bit of rain;SE;12;66%;75%;2. Asheville, NC;77;59;78;56;Mostly sunny;SE;7;59%;1%;12. Atlanta, GA;82;67;79;62;A stray shower;E;7;65%;44%;12. Atlantic City, NJ;72;62;73;66;Breezy;NE;14;50%;42%;11. Austin, TX;95;77;95;78;Partly sunny;SSE;6;60%;7%;11. Baltimore, MD;76;57;80;59;Sunny;SE;7;46%;22%;11.