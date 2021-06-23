Cancel
Obituaries

RICHARD EUGENE “EDDIE’’ BOYD

Laclede Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Eugene “Eddie’’ Boyd, 67, of Richland, died Monday, June 21, 2021, in Springfield. He was born July 3, 1953, in Waynesville, Mo. to Raymond and Veda Henson Boyd. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; two aunts, Betty Harrison and Margaret Flanary; three uncles, Charlie Boyd and his wife Birdie and Richard and Jack Vestal.

