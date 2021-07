Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual is arriving on the Oculus Quest this July!. It’s been eleven years (barring remasters) since Sam and Max had their last adventure. Now, the suit-wearing dog and nothing-wearing rabbit are back in a new VR game. Sort of. From what we’ve seen of Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual, it’s more of a package of daft VR games, with Sam and Max as hosts. But we’re definitely up for another chance to see Steve Purcell’s characters in action.