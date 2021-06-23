Take a Glimpse Inside Jessica Alba's Stunning LA Home

It all happened because of Robin Leach. When Tyrese Gibson was a kid in the Watts section of Los Angeles, he couldn’t imagine that fabulous wealth existed. “I grew up in poverty, with every form of public aid, while my mom worked multiple jobs and raised four kids on her own,” the five-time Grammy-nominated singer and star of The Fast and the Furious blockbuster film franchise recalls. That is, until that kid became a super-fan of the Australian personality’s television show, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. “My first instinct was like, I can’t believe human beings can actually own Rolls-Royces and castles!” he says with a laugh. “But eventually that TV show gave me the audacity to believe that it was possible to have these things, to break the cycle of poverty.”