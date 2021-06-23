Take a Glimpse Inside Jessica Alba's Stunning LA Home

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.) NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Honest Co is running into growing pains. The consumer-packaged goods company founded by Hollywood star Jessica Alba reported on Wednesday first quarter here sales for its biggest product category, diapers and wipes, fell 2% year-over-year to nearly $50 million. True, Honest is branching into other product lines like cosmetics and it’s going up against some difficult comparisons as people stocked up on essentials last year. Older rival Procter & Gamble said sales for its baby division here including Pampers declined 4% for the same period. But Honest is showing some early worrying blemishes: Digital sales almost came to screaming halt, rising only 2% in the quarter compared to a 23% jump last period.