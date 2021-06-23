Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Take a Glimpse Inside Jessica Alba's Stunning LA Home

By Olowokandi Fiyin
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have been married for over a decade, and they have three children. The star actress and her beautiful family live in their amazing LA mansion, here is a glimpse into the stunning home. When award-winning actress Jessica Alba is taking some time off or resigning...

news.amomama.com
Community Policy
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
266K+
Followers
28K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Alba
Person
Cash Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stunning#Stunning La Home#Cash#Jessicaalba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiespurewow.com

Sofia Vergara Stuns in a Turquoise Dress While Giving Fans a Glimpse at Her Gorgeous Pool

Sofía Vergara celebrated Memorial Day in style. (And gave us a glimpse of her gorgeous backyard in the process.) On Monday, the 48-year-old actress posted a series of snaps on her personal Instagram account featuring herself enjoying the sunny holiday with her friends, family and her pup. In the first snap, the Modern Family star is sporting a stunning turquoise dress and sipping on a cocktail by her pool…and the color coordination is spot on.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Salma Hayek stuns in beautiful pink outfit inside glamorous home

Salma Hayek had some incredible news to share with her fans, and she did so in a beautiful plunging pink nightgown inside her glamorous home. However, things didn't go smoothly for the star as originally uploaded her video clip without sound!. WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals exciting news in plunging pink...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Jessica Alba Is So Emotional as Her Lookalike Daughter Turns 13

One minute your kids need your guidance and input about every little thing, and the next thing you know, you’ve got an (almost) fully-grown actual teenager on your hands. We can just feel the emotions pouring through the screen as actress Jessica Alba shared an Instagram birthday tribute to her lookalike daughter and eldest child, Honor, who turned 13 this week.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Jessica Alba’s Honest smells like teen spirit

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.) NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Honest Co is running into growing pains. The consumer-packaged goods company founded by Hollywood star Jessica Alba reported on Wednesday first quarter here sales for its biggest product category, diapers and wipes, fell 2% year-over-year to nearly $50 million. True, Honest is branching into other product lines like cosmetics and it’s going up against some difficult comparisons as people stocked up on essentials last year. Older rival Procter & Gamble said sales for its baby division here including Pampers declined 4% for the same period. But Honest is showing some early worrying blemishes: Digital sales almost came to screaming halt, rising only 2% in the quarter compared to a 23% jump last period.
CelebritiesVogue

Jessica Alba’s 5 Secrets To Living More Consciously

Jessica Alba has long been ahead of the curve when it comes to conscious living, co-founding the clean-lifestyle brand, The Honest Company, in 2011. “Sustainability has always been a key pillar for me,” the Fantastic Four and Sin City actor, who also launched Honest Beauty in 2015, tells Vogue. “At Honest, we’re on a path of continuous improvement, and we always strive to keep the planet and sustainability at top of mind, in all aspects of the business.”
Prince HarryGrazia

Inside Royal Baby Lilibet's LA Life

Smart sleep trainers, Hawaiian-style baby gyms and party planning for the Big ‘1’; bringing up a baby in La La Land is a bit different to Blighty. And I should know, I’m about to do the same. Meghan may have eschewed the luxury of celebrity favourite Cedars Sinai in Beverly...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Angela Bassett shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping garden at family home

Angela Bassett is relatively private when it comes to her personal life, but the 9-1-1 star recently shared a rare glimpse of the beautiful garden at her family home. The Hollywood actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of herself modelling in her sprawling backyard, which was adorned with rose bushes.
Home & GardenPosted by
Architectural Digest

Step Inside Rapper G-Eazy’s L.A. Home

The coronavirus pandemic may have killed the work-life balance for many of us, but that hasn’t been the case for G-Eazy. After paying $1.75 million for a property in the Hollywood Hills in 2017, the rapper and record producer went about creating a home that not only offers a respite from the rigors of touring and performing but also serves as a low-key hideaway in which to work and collaborate with fellow artists.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon puts her endless legs on display in plunging LBD

Reese Witherspoon looks incredible in everything she wears – but her latest glamorous outfit is one of our favorites! The star took to Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot showing her posing in a director's chair in a plunging LBD. The figure-hugging dress certainly made the most of Reese's...
Hair Carethezoereport.com

Jessica Alba Debuted The Anti-Summer Hair Color You’ve Been Searching For

It’s easy to think of summer as a time to go lighter with your hair color. After all, it just seems natural — the warmer months are for showing off your sun-streaked highlights, while fall means embracing darker, warmer shades. However, there’s no reason at all why you should follow the “rules”; in fact, it can be fun to buck expectations and go your own direction completely — just look at Jessica Alba and her new dark brown hair color as evidence.
Musicarchitecturaldigest.com

Step Inside Tyrese Gibson’s Atlanta Dream Home

It all happened because of Robin Leach. When Tyrese Gibson was a kid in the Watts section of Los Angeles, he couldn’t imagine that fabulous wealth existed. “I grew up in poverty, with every form of public aid, while my mom worked multiple jobs and raised four kids on her own,” the five-time Grammy-nominated singer and star of The Fast and the Furious blockbuster film franchise recalls. That is, until that kid became a super-fan of the Australian personality’s television show, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. “My first instinct was like, I can’t believe human beings can actually own Rolls-Royces and castles!” he says with a laugh. “But eventually that TV show gave me the audacity to believe that it was possible to have these things, to break the cycle of poverty.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Scarlett Johansson is launching her own beauty line

Scarlett Johansson is set to launch her own beauty line in 2022, which she created after taking a “step back” from her existing beauty deals with other brands several years ago.The Hollywood star is no stranger to the beauty industry, having previously worked as an ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and Dolce & Gabbana’s perfume line.She revealed her new venture to WWD in an exclusive interview and said she made the decision to move away from her existing beauty deals “with the goal of creating something true to me”.The 36-year-old actor described her beauty line as “a clean, accessible approach...