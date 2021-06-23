Cancel
Fleming-neon, KY

Services are held for Georgia Ellen Sexton

Georgia Ellen Sexton, 72, of Neon, died June 15 at her residence. A daughter of the late Marion and Sophia Banks Maggard, she was the widow of R.D. Sexton. Surviving are three sons, Timothy Russell Brown, Lester Allen Brown, and Anthony Wayne Brown and wife Missy, all of Neon; two daughters, Mary Ellen Johnson and Opal Jean Sexton and husband Harrison, all of Neon; a brother, Ralph Maggard of Rutledge, Tenn.; a sister, Mary Ison of Cowan; 32 grandchildren; and 75 great-grandchildren.

