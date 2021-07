The NASDAQ 100 rallied ever so slightly during the session on Wednesday as we continue to reach ever so higher heading towards the jobs number. The jobs number comes out on Friday, and the Thursday session could be somewhat quiet heading into it, and perhaps we could even see a little bit of a pullback between now and then. The 14,500 level is an area of importance as well, as it is the “midway point” between the crucial 14,000 level and 15,000 level.