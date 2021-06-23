Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Pedestrian bridge collapses over DC highway, injuring 5

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A pedestrian bridge collapsed over a highway in the nation's capital on Wednesday, sending five people to the hospital. Traffic was expected to be snarled for hours. The collapse happened just before noon along Interstate 295 in Northeast Washington. The bridge was found to be in poor...

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Traffic
Washington, DC
Cars
Washington, DC
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
sdpb.org

State Highway Patrol Adjusts Marijuana Approach

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is adjusting its approach to marijuana.  . The patrol says people can possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana if they can prove it’s for medical reasons.  .  . The voter-approved ballot measure legalizing medical marijuana becomes law July 1st. .  . The Highway Patrol says if people are unable to produce a doctor’s note or a medical card, they could be charged with a crime. The state Health Department says it might not be ready to...
Gila Bend, AZUS News and World Report

NTSB: Plane That Crashed in Gila Bend Stalled After Takeoff

PHOENIX (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday issued a preliminary report on the recent crash of an experimental plane near Gila Bend Municipal Airport that killed a passenger. Authorities said one person aboard the experimental plane was ejected upon impact and pronounced dead at the scene on...
Wyoming Statecounty17.com

Shootout leaves suspect killed, Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured

(this story originally appeared on Cowboy State Daily) A shootout in Lander during a traffic stop on Friday left a 24-year-old man dead and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured. The Wyoming Highway Patrol said the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sinks Canyon Road in Lander. “The trooper conducted...
Siskiyou County, CAcbslocal.com

Lava Fire In Siskiyou County Fuels Concerns

All eyes are on a raging wildfire that has already forced thousands of people from their homes. The threat comes amid staffing shortages. Authorities say strong winds and conditions are making it tougher for crews to get it under control. The extreme dry conditions have left chunks of the state at high risk.
Madison, WInbc15.com

U.S. Coast Guard report reveals increases in boating fatalities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Coast Guard has released its 2020 Recreational Boating Statistics Report Wednesday, revealing a 25% increase nationwide in boating fatalities from 2019, bringing the total to 767 deaths. The types of vessels involved in the most fatalities were open motorboats, kayaks, and pontoons. Alcohol was...
Centralia, MOfiresideguard.com

Highway Patrol inspects R-VI bus fleet

One way of looking at it, is, the glass is half full at the Centralia R-VI School District’s bus barn. Discussing a recent media report which alleged half the district buses failed state inspection, R-VI superintendent of schools Steven Chancellor clarified the situation. When the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued...
Iowa Statebobgermanylaw.com

Vicksburg, MS – Boy Hit by Car Outside McDonalds on Iowa Blvd

The incident occurred on Iowa Boulevard outside a local McDonalds fast-food restaurant. Local authorities were called to the scene at around 10 p.m. that evening. The injured party was walking outside the building when he was struck by the motor vehicle. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana law requires you to buckle up — unless you’re a child on a school bus | Tammy C. Barney

A 7-30 vote in the Louisiana Senate this month killed HB 130, which would have required new school buses to be installed with seat belts for its young passengers. The Senate’s rejection came after the House had approved the bill introduced by Rep. Robby Carter (D-Amite) by a 55-44 vote. Making school buses safer for […] The post Louisiana law requires you to buckle up — unless you’re a child on a school bus | Tammy C. Barney appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Cass County, MNIndependent News Herald

Remains of a missing person located in Cass County

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported that on June 7, at 3:20 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a survey crew had located human remains in a heavily wooded area of Blind Lake Township, rural Cass County. Deputies arrived on the scene and learned that possible...
Randolph, VTvtc.edu

Randolph Center Lockdown

Our Randolph Center campus was on lock down at approximately 3 pm, June 28, 2021. The Orange County Sherriff’s office requested us to lock all doors immediately because a male was seen near campus with a gun. This individual is a nearby resident (not a VTC student) who allegedly threatened a resident in his home and left with a gun and a sword. Our Public Safety officers immediately complied with the lock down and Sherriff’s and State Police officers were on campus attempting to locate the man. Entrances to campus and parts of Randolph Center were blocked from access. The individual was seen on campus by several officers and was apprehended on campus by law enforcement by approximately 4:45 pm. This was NOT a drill and emphasizes the importance of our emergency notification system.