Global stocks were relatively mixed today as investors reflected on the breakthrough US infrastructure package. In Europe, the DAX and CAC 40 indices declined while the FTSE 100 rose. In the United States, the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 indices rose by more than 0.20%. If the S&P 500 index ends the day in the green, it will be its best weekly performance since March. It will also be the 31st record close this year. This performance is mostly because of the $1 trillion infrastructure deal that was reached by Democrats and Republicans. The deal will directly benefit companies like Caterpillar and Nucor.