OTTAWA – The Ottawa Police Department is warning the public of numerous telephone scams that have been occurring in the Illinois Vallet area. Officials say the scam includes callers claiming to be a grandson or granddaughter stating, that they are either being incarcerated or in the hospital and need access to currency. The caller will sometimes claim to work for the jail or hospital and speak on the person’s behalf. Police warn that once the money has been sent, it’s difficult to recover due to the scams being generated overseas. Authorities implore the public not to send any money or give out any personal information to anyone other than a verified source.