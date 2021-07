INFLATION – SHOULD INVESTORS STILL BE WORRIED?. In my short-term outlook, I still believe we could see some stock market volatility and a possible pullback over the next couple of months. The S&P 500 Index has not seen a 5% decline since last fall, making this one of the most prolonged periods without one over the past decade. Stock markets, on average, experience about three 5%+ declines every year. Technically, this makes the stock market more vulnerable in the short term, but I don’t expect any pullbacks to last very long.