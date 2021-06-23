Cancel
Mississippi State

Atheists, humanists sue over Mississippi’s license plates

crossroadstoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Four words on Mississippi’s license plates have sparked a federal lawsuit. American Atheists, the Mississippi Humanist Association and three nonreligious state residents filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the state over its “In God We Trust” license plate. The complaint accuses the Mississippi Commissioner of Revenue of violating the people’s freedom of speech and religion by forcing them to display the religious message on their personal vehicles.

www.crossroadstoday.com
