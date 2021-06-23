Pearls of Classroom Wisdom: Book Offers Insight for New and Experienced Teachers
For those outside of the educational world, the word "pedagogy" can elicit some confusion. Is it a high-tech exercise bike, a special ethnic food, a trendy new hairstyle?. It's none of those options. Instead, pedagogy is the use of methods and practices of teaching in relation to academic subjects and theories. And for Cedarville University's School of Education, advancing the quality and depth of its pedagogy is always a top priority — enough, in fact, to inspire a new book.