Pearls of Classroom Wisdom: Book Offers Insight for New and Experienced Teachers

On May 19, 2021, high school seniors at the Natchitoches Parish Technical and Career Center took part in a commencement ceremony celebrating graduation. The family and friends of the seniors witnessed this milestone at A. A. Fredericks Auditorium on Northwestern State University’s campus. Bobby Benjamin, the school’s principal, acknowledged the students’ hard work during the commencement speech, as well as thanking the parents for entrusting the faculty and staff at NPTCC with their students. Mr. Benjamin discussed the pride he has in this class for being resilient through the pandemic and persevering through the many obstacles of this school year.