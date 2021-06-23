Cancel
IRS attempts to make it easier for you to get that new tax credit you might be owed

By Alan Buckingham
Beta News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The nine scariest words in the English language are 'I’m from the government and I’m here to help.'" When Ronald Reagan uttered that statement, it was in general, but it could apply to one government organization in particular. Three letters -- I-R-S -- terrify many Americans. After all, the place can drag you (and all the relevant paperwork in your home) into an office for hours on end and, worse, throw you in jail if things aren't right.

U.S. Politicsaccountingtoday.com

Taxpayer Advocate prods IRS to improve service, reduce backlog

National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins pointed to continuing backlogs at the Internal Revenue Service and difficulty reaching telephone assistance in a report to Congress Thursday. The Taxpayer Advocate Service’s midyear report to Congress praised the IRS for its efforts in processing most tax returns and issuing most Economic Impact Payments...
Personal FinancePosted by
CBS New York

Child Tax Credit: Three IRS Tools To Help You Get What You’re Owed

(CBS Baltimore) — The revised Child Tax Credit is due to start in just two weeks. Yet a recent study from Data For Progress showed that about half of eligible Americans don’t know it’s coming. On July 15, parents will be sent the first installment of what could add up to $3,600 per child, whether they expect it or not. Those who aren’t aware may be pleasantly surprised. Those who are aware may want to take additional steps to ensure they receive what they’re owed or opt out of monthly payments in 2021. That’s where the Child Tax Credit Update...
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

How to give the IRS updated bank information for the Child Tax Credit

The first of six monthly payments for those who qualify for the Child Tax Credit will roll out in two weeks, beginning around July 15. Families who changed bank accounts recently or who need to provide direct deposit information will need to seek out a new online tool at IRS.gov. Do not click on any links in any emails as those are scams. Simply go to IRS.gov.
Personal FinanceFast Company

Even the IRS knows the ‘Where’s My Refund’ tool sucks

The National Taxpayer Advocate—the branch of the Internal Revenue Service that audits the rest of the department to confirm fair treatment of citizen taxpayers—this week released its yearly review of tax season. And 2021, it acknowledged, was “the quintessential definition of a perfect storm.” Between the global pandemic, a rush...
Income TaxCNET

The deadline to opt out of child tax credit July monthly payment has passed. What happens next?

The deadline to opt out of upcoming monthly child tax credit payments has passed for July. If you forgot to unenroll for the July 15 check, you'll need to unenroll by August 2 to avoid getting more monthly payments from August through the end of the year. You'll use one of the new IRS portals that was launched this month to unenroll from these payments. After you opt out of the advance payment program this year, you'll claim the full amount when you file your tax return in 2022.
Personal Financevaldostaceo.com

BBB Scam Alert: Child Tax Credits are Coming, and So Are the Scammers!

From July 15 through December 2021, if you qualify for payments through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced it is sending monthly payments direct deposit, paper check or through debit cards These payments are an advance on the child tax credit, which means eligible people will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes. You can go to IRS.gov to see who qualifies, how much you may receive, and how to address any problems. You will also have the option of unenrolling from the Advance payments program.
Income Taxschneiderdowns.com

Applying for Federal Income Tax Exemption?

Most organizations seeking exemption from federal income tax under Section 501(c)(3) are required to complete and submit Form 1023, Application for Recognition of Exemption Under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, which is filed with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Form 1023 is very lengthy and requires information such...
U.S. PoliticsMotley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: More Money Is on the Way

The IRS isn't done issuing stimulus funds. Here's what you need to know. Though stimulus payments have been hitting Americans' bank accounts since March, the IRS isn't done issuing those funds. In fact, last week, the agency issued another 2.3 million payments, and as of June 9, it had delivered more than 169 million payments worth $395 billion.
Grocery & SupermaketNBC Philadelphia

Do These 3 Things as Soon as You Get a New Credit Card

Getting a new credit card can be exciting. Maybe you're looking forward to receiving a large sign-up bonus, or perhaps you're eager to take advantage of certain rewards that your card offers. But it's not always as simple as activating a new card and starting to spend. If you're new...
Income Taxhamlethub.com

People who don’t have to file taxes may need to register for monthly advance child tax credit payments

The IRS Non-filer Sign-up Tool offers a free and easy way for eligible people who don't normally have to file taxes to provide the IRS the basic information needed - name, address, and Social Security numbers – to figure and issue advance child tax credit payments. Often, these are individuals and families who receive little or no income, including those experiencing homelessness.