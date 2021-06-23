Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The victory lap: Why I still go to the office after retirement

By Norm Tabler
ABA Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese days, a lot of what is written about law practice is negative. “The practice of law has become the business of law.”. “Lawyers don’t command the respect they once did.”. “The firm regards the hours of my life as inventory.”. BigLaw firms are especially easy targets. I want to...

www.abajournal.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#I Choose#Lawyers#S Voice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
Related
PoliticsHarvard Health

Rights Offers and Delaware Law

Jesse M. Fried is Dane Professor of Law at Harvard Law School. This post is based on his recent paper, and is part of the Delaware law series; links to other posts in the series are available here. Under Delaware law, a securities issuance by a public or private firm...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Divided Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Voting Laws

A divided U.S. Supreme Court, narrowing the scope of the Voting Rights Act, on Thursday upheld two Arizona voting laws challenged as racially discriminatory. Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the court’s six conservative justices, said that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit applied the wrong analysis to Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. That section, he wrote, requires consideration of “the totality of circumstances. Thus, any circumstance that has a logical bearing on whether voting is ‘equally open’ and affords equal ‘opportunity’ may be considered.”
Congress & CourtsABA Journal

Afternoon Briefs: Internet research is costly for juror; bar dues claim partly resurrected

Federal juror’s internet research cost over $11K. A federal judge in New Jersey has held a juror in contempt and fined him more than $11,000 for conducting internet research on a case, despite warnings against such conduct. U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler of the District of New Jersey had declared a mistrial after learning that the juror shared his internet findings with other jurors. The juror had researched a patch on the uniform of an immigration officer after fellow jurors suggested that it was a trade union logo. The juror said the patch was a white supremacist logo. The defendant was accused of resisting an immigration arrest. The fine represented the costs associated with empaneling the jury. (Law360, U.S. attorney’s office press release, Reuters)
Congress & Courtsmyheraldreview.com

U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of donor privacy

(The Center Square) – On the final day of its term, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a major ruling Thursday preserving the rights of donors to charitable organizations to remain anonymous. The dispute began when California passed a law requiring the disclosure of the names of charitable donors to the...
EducationLaw.com

ABA Gets an Earful Over Proposed Diversity Training Mandate for Law Students

A proposed new requirement that law schools train students in “bias, racism and cross-cultural competency” has received an icy reception from the public. The American Bar Association’s council of the section of legal education and admissions to the bar in May advanced a slate of proposed changes to its law school standards meant to bolster diversity and inclusion on campus, and asked the public to weigh in. It received 39 comments by the Monday deadline—the majority of which raise objections to the changes. Those objections range from concern over vagueness in the language of the proposed standards and worries about encroachment on the independence of schools to set their own curriculum and policies, to fears that the changes will result in the political indoctrination of law students and arguments that diversity and inclusion training is unproven to yield the desired results.
U.S. PoliticsLaw.com

Judicial Recusal: Required or Ill-Advised?

Just as a court is required to recuse itself to avoid impropriety, so should a judge remain on a case when a party seeks an unfair advantage by pushing for judicial recusal. Judicial recusal is governed in New Jersey by case law, the Code of Judicial Conduct and the Rules of Court. A court should ordinarily decide a motion to recuse, which is a discretionary call, itself. State v. McCabe, 201 N.J. 34, 45 (2010). The fundamental question is, “Would a reasonable, fully informed person have doubts about the judge’s impartiality?” Ibid. Court Rule 1:12-1 delineates the circumstances when a judge must recuse, including if the judge has a familial relationship to a party or lawyer, was an attorney in the action, has a personal interest, has given an opinion, has entered into post-retirement employment discussions with counsel, or for any other reason that might “preclude a fair and unbiased hearing and judgment, or might reasonably lead counsel or the parties to believe so.” R. 1:12-1(g).
Congress & Courtsabovethelaw.com

From Time Spent Behind Bars To Getting Admitted To The Supreme Court Bar

I was shocked. I applied in early June or late May, and when I got back from vacation, in the mailbox was a letter saying I was a member of the Supreme Court Bar. There are so many people now in law school that have felony convictions and misdemeanor convictions. So many people are graduating from law school and getting admitted to state bars that I kind of feel a duty. If it were up to me, I’d have just got admitted and been quiet about it and not made a big deal about it.
California Statetalesbuzz.com

Supreme Court rules against California in dark money case

California may not require charities to reveal who their larger donors are, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision split along the court’s ideological lines. In a 6-3 decision, with the court’s three liberal members dissenting, the nation’s highest bench ruled that the Golden State did not have the authority to demand that organizations disclose the identities of donors contributing $5,000 or more annually.
EconomyLaw.com

Transitioning to Private Practice From an In-House or Government Position

Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. What those of us who didn’t pay much attention to Latin class in grade school quickly learned upon entering law school is how indigenous Latin phraseology is to the legal profession. As it turns out, we couldn’t avoid learning some Latin after all we did not go to medical school. Tossing around a few choice Latin phrases—quantum meruit, amicus curiae, habeas corpus, and of course the unforgettable res ipsa loquitur—were likely enough to persuade our relatives by Thanksgiving break of our 1-L years that we were actually learning something. But one Latin phrase less often utilized in “legalese,” though no less important in the legal profession, is “experientia docet”—experience is the best teacher.
Collegesabovethelaw.com

Student Staff Resign After Duke Law School Faculty Try To Force Anti-Trans Article Into Journal

UPDATE: The Law School sent over comment from the Faculty Board provided below. Duke Law School Faculty have incited a turf war with the student staff at Law and Contemporary Problems, the school’s oldest law journal. At the heart of the dispute is the Faculty Board’s insistence that an upcoming “Sex in the Law” issue include an article by UK philosophy professor Kathleen Stock. As Stock has spent the last few years aggressively promoting herself as the professor willing to rubberstamp whatever anti-trans sentiment will get her a media interview, it’s not exactly a mystery how she intends to use the student journal as a vehicle.
Mcallen, TXanjournal.com

STC welcomes Villalobos as legal counsel

McALLEN – Following the retirement of Jesus “Chuy” Ramirez as South Texas College’s general legal counsel, after approximately 20 years of service, the Board of Trustees for South Texas College conducted a public solicitation for legal services in early 2021. After a review of qualifications submitted by responding firms, the...
Denver, COlawweekcolorado.com

Thomas Issues Statement on Colorado Marijuana Appeal as SCOTUS Denies Cert

A Colorado medical marijuana tax case was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court, but a statement released by the court pointed out flaws in the nation’s patchwork legislation. Authored by Justice Clarence Thomas, the statement released on June 28 used the complaints brought in the Colorado-based lawsuit to evidence a “contradictory and unstable state of affairs that strains the basic principles of federalism.”
Polk County, IAKCCI.com

Iowa Supreme Court overturns bias verdict against Branstad

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Overturning alandmark $1.5 million jury verdict, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that former Gov. Terry Branstad did not illegally discriminate or retaliate against a gay state official. The court found a lack of evidence to show that Branstad discriminated against then-Iowa Workers’ Compensation Commissioner...