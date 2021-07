Riders Share Expands Peer-To-Peer Rentals To Off-Road Motorcycles

The Rubicon Trail. Every off-road enthusiast has heard of it, but not many know how truly difficult it is, especially if you’re driving the wrong machine. Jeep has done a lot to publicize the name (they have a Wrangler model named after it), but the Rubicon, located in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains, predates their historic Wrangler. Back in the late 1800s, some enterprising individuals constructed a hotel near Rubicon Springs. These mineral springs were marketed as having healing properties and can still be enjoyed at the Rubicon Springs campground today. The hotel lasted a few decades, but it was not until much later that off-roaders would take on the trail.