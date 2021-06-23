Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

JASON DUANE ALEXANDER

Laclede Record
 7 days ago

Jason Duane Alexander, 20, of St. Robert, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, in his home. He is survived by his mother, Charlene Nicks (Tirek Allen) of St. Robert; one son, Bryson Kendric Alexander; grandmother, Frankie Martin of St. Robert; two brothers, Tishaun Allen and Carl Dale Morris, both of St. Robert; two sisters, Cheyenne Johns and Nickie Thessen; girlfriend, Savannah Carpenter of St. Robert; aunts, Paige Palermo of St. Robert; Melissa Leamm of South Dakota, and Tammie Shattuck of Crocker; a cousin, Dominic Urzi of St. Robert; several other relatives and and friends.

www.laclederecord.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Dale Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Maidsville, WVWDTV

Kenneth “Kenny” Duane Simpson

Kenneth “Kenny” Duane Simpson, 37, of Maidsville passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was welcomed with open arms by his paternal grandparents: Addison and Helen Simpson; and maternal grandparents: Dewitt and Irene Smith.He was born in Clarksburg on August 27, 1983, a son of Rusty Lee Simpson and Wilma Alice Smith Simpson.His sweet and easy going nature will be forever remembered by his parents, Rusty and Alice Simpson, of Weston; fiancé, Crystal Lattea Williams, of Walkersville; three children: Zeke, Emmalee, and Ella Simpson; five step-children: Ian, Zoe, Isaiah, Liam, and Luke Williams; one brother, Travis Simpson and wife, Angie, of Shepherdstown; and two nieces: Kayleeauna and Dyauna Simpson.Kenny graduated from Lewis County High School in 2001. He went on to graduate from West Virginia University with a Multidisciplinary Studies and Bachelor Degree in Art in 2007. Kenny then spent over 10 years employed with ERP Federal Mining and worked in Blacksville. With his strong work ethic he managed to climb from repairing equipment all the way up to a Journeyman Electrician. He was a member of the United Mine Workers and was a Christian by faith. In his youth, Kenny attended Message of Light Tabernacle and Haleville Union Mission Church. In his spare time, he loved taking his family camping and putting his Eagle Scout Troop #74 training to good use in Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. It also brought Kenny much joy taking his children to amusement parks and watching their faces light up while on the rides. He treasured his family and was a loving son, brother, uncle, fiancé, and most of all a loving father.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bob Hoover officiating. Interment will follow at Peterson Cemetery in Weston.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Kenneth Duane Simpson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
The Citizens Voice

Mark Alexander Smyden

Mark Alexander Smyden, 58, of Hughestown, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Alexander Smyden, Mountain Top, and the late Jean Martone Smyden. He was a graduate of Crestwood Area High School and worked in the construction business doing roofing and siding. Mark enjoyed going for walks after work, kayaking on the river and riding his mountain bike on the trails. Most of all he loved exploring new places and taking trips with his girls.
Jackson County, MNJackson County Pilot

Duane and Carolyn Steiner – Celebration of Life Service

The family of Duane and Carolyn Steiner will host a celebration commemorating their lives on Saturday, July 17. Carolyn Steiner died March 12, 2020; Duane Steiner died on Jan. 15. The gathering will take place at the family’s little piece of heaven in Minnesota on the corner of 715th Street...
Jane Lew, WVWVNews

Kenneth “Kenny” Duane Simpson

JANE LEW- Kenneth “Kenny” Duane Simpson, 37, of Maidsville passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was welcomed with open arms by his paternal grandparents: Addison and Helen Simpson; and maternal grandparents: Dewitt and Irene Smith. He was born in Clarksburg on August 27, 1983,...
Foley, ALkcountry1057.com

Myrtle Marie Alexander

Myrtle Marie Alexander of Foley, Alabama, formerly of Green County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Walter Barnes and Josephine Gilley Barnes, was born on Friday, January 7, 1949 and departed this life on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Alabama. She was 71 years old. She had made a profession...
Maidsville, WVWVNews

Kenneth “Kenny” Duane Simpson

JANE LEW — Kenneth “Kenny” Duane Simpson, 37, of Maidsville, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was welcomed with open arms by his paternal grandparents: Addison and Helen Simpson; and maternal grandparents: Dewitt and Irene Smith. He was born in Clarksburg on August 27,...