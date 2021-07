Germany go up against Hungary in their final Euro 2020 group stage game on Wednesday knowing that a point will be enough for them to secure their place in the round of 16. Following their impressive 4-2 win over Portugal on Saturday, Germany go into the game against Hungary with confidence and momentum back on their side. Joachim Löw’s side are currently second in Group F. And with France and Portugal going up against each other in the other game in the group, Die Mannschaft will fancy their chances of securing the top spot.