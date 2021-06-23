Cancel
Madison, WI

Madison Water Utility Releases Annual Water Quality Report

Posted by 
 8 days ago

Madison Water Utility is announcing the release of this year’s Annual Water Quality Report. The report provides an overview of the thousands of water quality tests conducted in 2020. The utility is pleased to report that Madison’s drinking water continues to meet or exceed all federal and state standards for health and safety.

Earlier this month, the utility sent postcards to all mailing addresses in the utility’s service area. The postcard directed people to the following link to review the report:

People can request a paper copy of the report by calling (608) 261-9299. Copies of the report also are provided to all branches of the Madison Public Library. Electronic and printed copies are available in both English and Spanish.

Madison Water Utility takes the quality of the city’s drinking water supply very seriously, collecting more samples and running more tests than are required by the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The Madison drinking water system consists of 21 active wells, drawing water from a deep sandstone aquifer, and over 900 miles of interconnected pipes.

Madison is the capital of the U.S. state of Wisconsin and the seat of Dane County. As of July 1, 2019, Madison's estimated population of 259,680 The city forms the core of the Madison Metropolitan Area which includes Dane County and neighboring Iowa, Green, and Columbia counties for a population of 654,230. Madison is named for American Founding Father and President James Madison.

