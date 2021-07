Few motorcycles are as legendary and iconic as the Ducati 916. This famed sportbike occupied the hearts and minds of nearly all 90s kids with a fondness of motorcycles. Designed by Italian motorcycle designer Massimo Tamburini, the Ducati 916 has been described by some as one of the most beautiful motorcycles ever made. Today, the 916 has cemented itself into the motorcycle hall of fame, and is a highly sought after collector's item.