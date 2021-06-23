Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Honors Program to Be Named for Long-Time Director

columbiasc.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe John Zubizaretta Honors Program to Continue Retiring Director’s Legacy. One of Columbia College’s most distinguished programs is getting a new name. The Honors Program, which has provided an enriched academic experience to outstanding students since 1985, is being renamed the John Zubizaretta Honors Program at Columbia College. The change honors the contributions of Dr. John Zubizaretta, affectionately known as Dr. Z, who retired this spring after 32 years as the program’s director.

www.columbiasc.edu
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr John#Carnegie Foundation#Columbia College#Faculty Development#Baccalaureate Colleges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
North Miami Beach, FLPosted by
CBS News

North Miami Beach condo building evacuated after review finds unsafe conditions

The city of North Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of a condominium building Friday after a review found unsafe conditions about five miles from the site of last week's deadly collapse in South Florida. An audit prompted by the collapse of Champlain Towers South in nearby Surfside found that the 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe months ago, the city said in a news release.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...