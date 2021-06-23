Honors Program to Be Named for Long-Time Director
The John Zubizaretta Honors Program to Continue Retiring Director's Legacy. One of Columbia College's most distinguished programs is getting a new name. The Honors Program, which has provided an enriched academic experience to outstanding students since 1985, is being renamed the John Zubizaretta Honors Program at Columbia College. The change honors the contributions of Dr. John Zubizaretta, affectionately known as Dr. Z, who retired this spring after 32 years as the program's director.