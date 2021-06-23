Cancel
Unemployed workers can visit state offices starting June 30

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is reopening 12 state Unemployment Insurance Agency offices for in-person visits more than 15 months after they were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Appointments begin June 30. People were able to start booking 15-minute appointments on Wednesday. Walk-in visits without an appointment will not be allowed.

The agency estimates it will serve 900 people a day in person. People also can seek assistance by phone or a web-chat function.

Lawmakers have been asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration to reopen the offices for a year, saying some residents cannot navigate a system that was deluged with claims especially early in the pandemic.

