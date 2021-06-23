NJ Man Tests Positive For Rare Mosquito Transmitted Virus
SUSSEX COUNTY - It’s been six years since someone fell ill with the Jamestown Canyon virus, but a man in his 60 recently tested positive with the mosquito-borne sickness. The CDC says common symptoms are fever, headache, and fatigue, and in rare instances can cause severe disease like “infection of the brain (encephalitis) or the lining around the brain (meningitis).” The man displayed similar symptoms as wells as neurological ones.www.newjerseynewsnetwork.com