NJ Man Tests Positive For Rare Mosquito Transmitted Virus

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) has confirmed the first positive test for West Nile Virus (WNV) for 2021 for the southern seven county region. On June 23, S7HD Environmental Health staff collected the positive mosquitoes from a trap set in Golconda in Pope County. On June 9, the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed the first mosquitoes to test positive for WNV in the state from Skokie in Cook County. No human cases of WNV have been reported so far this year in Illinois. Southern Seven began its annual trapping of mosquitoes to test for the virus in May by placing two traps in each of the southern seven counties it serves. Collection and testing of mosquitoes will continue in the region through September.