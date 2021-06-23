Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sussex County, NJ

NJ Man Tests Positive For Rare Mosquito Transmitted Virus

By Jon Mendte
newjerseynewsnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUSSEX COUNTY - It’s been six years since someone fell ill with the Jamestown Canyon virus, but a man in his 60 recently tested positive with the mosquito-borne sickness. The CDC says common symptoms are fever, headache, and fatigue, and in rare instances can cause severe disease like “infection of the brain (encephalitis) or the lining around the brain (meningitis).” The man displayed similar symptoms as wells as neurological ones.

www.newjerseynewsnetwork.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sussex County, NJ
Health
County
Sussex County, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito#Cdc#Mental Health#Insect Repellent#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
EPA
News Break
Public Health
Related
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

'Wear, Apply & Remove' as Two Mosquito Pools Test Positive for WNV; City to Spray June 19 & 20

(June 18, 2021) Two mosquito pools in Frisco tested ’positive’ this week for West Nile Virus (WNV). In response, the city will ground spray in an area west and south of Northwest Community Park (see map PDF). The other area covers parts of the Dominion at Panther Creek and Panther Creek Estates neighborhoods. (see map PDF). Remember to ‘Wear, Apply and Remove’ as a precaution against mosquito bites.
Public Healthkzimksim.com

S7HD Reports First Positive West Nile Virus Test

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) has confirmed the first positive test for West Nile Virus (WNV) for 2021 for the southern seven county region. On June 23, S7HD Environmental Health staff collected the positive mosquitoes from a trap set in Golconda in Pope County. On June 9, the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed the first mosquitoes to test positive for WNV in the state from Skokie in Cook County. No human cases of WNV have been reported so far this year in Illinois. Southern Seven began its annual trapping of mosquitoes to test for the virus in May by placing two traps in each of the southern seven counties it serves. Collection and testing of mosquitoes will continue in the region through September.
Saginaw County, MIwsgw.com

Mosquito-Borne Virus Found in Saginaw County Mosquito

Routine mosquito-borne disease surveillance conducted by the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission (SCMAC) has detected the first evidence of mosquito-borne virus within Saginaw County this year. Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) was found in an Aedes mosquito collected on June 16. The commission said while the threat of virus infection in Saginaw County is low, precautions should be taken to avoid mosquito biting activity. The best way to prevent mosquito-borne disease is to protect yourself and family from mosquito bites:
Petsgentside.co.uk

Humans shown to transmit deadly COVID virus to their pets

Various research conducted around the world has found that humans who test positive for COVID-19 are able to pass down the virus to their pets. One particular study showed that 13 out of 310 pets from 196 households returned a positive PCR result, while 54 cats and dogs were found to have antibodies. Dr Els Broens from Utrecht University, said:
Michigan StateWLUC

First mosquito-borne virus of 2021 detected in Michigan mosquitoes

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Mosquitoes recently collected in Bay, Oakland and Saginaw counties have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories (MDHHS BOL). These are the first infected mosquito pools detected for 2021. Residents are reminded that the...
Public HealthNBC Philadelphia

Case of Rare Mosquito-Borne Illness, Jamestown Canyon Virus, Reported in NJ

A Sussex County man in his 60s tested positive for a rare mosquito-borne illness after presenting symptoms last month, the New Jersey Department of Health reported Wednesday. The man tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) after an onset of fever and neurological symptoms in May -- making this the first case of a mosquito-borne disease in the state this year and only the second human case of JCV reported in New Jersey.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

First mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus this year reported in Cook and Lake counties, health officials say

The first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois this year were identified in Lake and Cook counties after routine collections and testing, health officials said. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a batch of mosquitoes testing positive was found in Skokie on June 9. Lake County reported another positive batch in a sample from Lake Bluff on June 16. No ...
Greenville, TXgreenville.tx.us

PRESS RELEASE: MOSQUITOS TEST POSITIVE FOR WEST NILE RIDGECREST AREA

PRESS RELEASE: MOSQUITOS TEST POSITIVE FOR WEST NILE. GREENVILLE: Trapped mosquitos in the Ridgecrest area tested positive for West Nile Virus. Trucks will begin spraying at approximately 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, Thursday, June 24, and Friday, June 25, weather permitting. The spraying will take about 3-4 hours. It is recommended that citizens stay indoors during this time.
HealthGizmodo

CDC Warns Doctors About a Mystery Bacterial Outbreak With No Clear Origin

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a strange cluster of illness in three states caused by a rarely seen bacteria in the U.S., one that’s killed at least one person and hospitalized two others so far. The illness, called melioidosis, can be highly fatal but isn’t normally considered contagious between people. Officials don’t know how these victims contracted the bacteria, though the cases do seem to be connected.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.