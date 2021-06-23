Cancel
New York City, NY

What state has the worst unemployment rate recovery? See where New York ranks

By Lauren Lovallo
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 7 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you're looking for a state whose unemployment rate is improving, New York ain't it. WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on five key metrics: The May 2021 unemployment rate, the change in unemployment in May 2021 vs. May 2019, the change in unemployment in May 2021 vs. January 2020, the change in unemployment in May 2021 vs. May 2020, and not seasonally adjusted continued claims in May 2021 vs. May 2019, then averaged the scores.

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
