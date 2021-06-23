What state has the worst unemployment rate recovery? See where New York ranks

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking for a state whose unemployment rate is improving, New York ain’t it. WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on five key metrics: The May 2021 unemployment rate, the change in unemployment in May 2021 vs. May 2019, the change in unemployment in May 2021 vs. January 2020, the change in unemployment in May 2021 vs. May 2020, and not seasonally adjusted continued claims in May 2021 vs. May 2019, then averaged the scores.