Texas-bred deer are currently infected with an incurable, highly contagious, zombie-like disease, and as if that weren’t bad enough, the likelihood that the disease has spread across the state among the wild population is increasing by the minute. And while the disease has been found in several other states prior, grassroots groups are pointing the finger at Texas deer breeders who, they believe, have skirted regulations that would have made containing and managing the outbreak much simpler.