Attorney General releases drug overdose data for 2020 and March-April 2021

AUGUSTA - 504 Mainers died from drug overdoses in 2020, according to the annual report released by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME). The OAG and OCME have also released drug overdose data for March and April 2021. The reports draw attention to the continued devastation the opioid epidemic is causing in Maine. The March and April reports continue monthly reporting, designed to improve transparency and timeliness regarding Maine's epidemic of substance use morbidity and mortality. Year-to-date numbers will be updated with each new monthly report, as cases are finalized, and their overdose status is confirmed or ruled out. The totals are expected to shift as this evolution occurs. In addition, as a result of using a smaller sample size in each month, totals are expected to fluctuate due to the effects of random variation. The reports will also feature aspects of the states response to the epidemic. These monthly reports will be posted on https://mainedrugdata.com.