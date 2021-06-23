Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Top U.S. general hits back at right-wing uproar over racism teachings

By Phil Stewart
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KE0sA_0adM6Aqv00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States’ top military officer on Wednesday hit back against a growing conservative movement opposed to teaching certain theories about racism at educational institutions, saying military university graduates should be “open-minded and be widely read.”

The remarks to Congress by Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, did not endorse critical race theory but strongly condemned a drumbeat by Republican lawmakers and pundits against it being taught.

“What is wrong with understanding -- having some situational understanding -- about the country for which we are here to defend?” Milley asked before the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.

“And I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned and noncommissioned officers, of being, ‘woke’ or something else, because we’re studying some theories that are out there.” He was responding after a Republican, U.S. Representative Michael Waltz, a former Army Green Beret, produced a letter from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point acknowledging teaching about critical race theory.

The theory maintains that racism is ingrained in U.S. law and institutions and that legacies of slavery and segregation have created an uneven playing field for Black Americans.

Fueled by right-wing media, controversy surrounding the once-obscure theory has mushroomed into a national debate over how – and which version of - U.S. history is taught in schools.

“This came to me from cadets, from families, from soldiers, with their alarm, with their concern, about how divisive this teaching is,” Waltz said, adding it was rooted in Marxism.

Milley tried to respond to Waltz directly but only got the opportunity later, when a Democratic lawmaker gave him a chance.

He noted that university graduates should be aware of all kinds of theories and that just because he read about Marxism didn’t make him a Communist.

“I do think it’s important, actually, for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read,” Milley said.

On the issue of racism in America, the general stressed the need for greater understanding of the driving forces behind the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump’s supporters, including white supremacists, who tried to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s election win.

“I want to understand white rage, and I’m white and I want to understand it,” Milley said.

“What is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out. I want to maintain an open mind here.”

Community Policy
View All 34 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
168K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Waltz
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Racism#Segregation#West Point#Conservative Movement#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Republican#Army Green Beret#The U S Military Academy#Black Americans#Democratic#Communist#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Army
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's followers do take him literally

Trumps way of saying he didn't mean something "literally" is similar to the way some people say "I was only joking" when they say something awful, writes Michael D'Antonio.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

First Thing: Obama accuses Trump of violating democracy and making up a ‘whole bunch of hooey’

Barack Obama has accused Donald Trump of violating a “core tenet” of democracy by refusing to concede the presidential election and making up a “whole bunch of hooey”. The former president said his successor’s unfounded “big lie” claims about 2020 had helped fuel anti-democratic measures such as voter suppression and warned that if action was not taken now, “we are going to see a further delegitimizing of our democracy”.
POTUSBBC

UN human rights chief calls for reparations over racism

The United Nations Human Rights Council has urged global action including reparations to "make amends" for racism against people of African descent. Its new report also urges educational reform and apologies to address discrimination. The findings cite concerns in about 60 countries including the UK, Belgium, France, Canada, Brazil and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Upworthy

Top general debunks GOP's hysteria over 'Critical Race Theory' in room full of Republicans

Critical race theory has become a hot topic of discussion across America with conservatives and Republicans arguing that it is divisive. The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, General Mark Milley calmly defended the study of the critical race theory in the military and told Republicans, “I want to understand White rage – and I’m White.” The critical race theory is the study of America's history through the lens of racism. The late Harvard professor Derrick Bell is credited with establishing critical race theory. It states that American institutions inherently create economic, political, and social inequities between White people and people of color. Critical race theory emerged in law schools in the 1970s and ’80s as a response to mainstream classes on civil rights law, which claimed that racial discrimination could be negated by enacting legal reforms.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's false reality is being exposed on multiple fronts

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is facing a wall of accountability and truth as new revelations and investigations expose his abuses of power, delusional lies about the election and business conduct to ever greater scrutiny. Just consider what has taken place over the last several days:. House Speaker Nancy...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Breaking away from Trump

(CNN) — In 2008, Brian Sicknick reached out to Sandra Garza on a dating site. She responded quickly and when they decided to date, "he made an odd request," Garza recalled: Could they meet for breakfast? It "was his favorite meal of the day, particularly blueberry pancakes ..." "Brian was...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden flips Trump ban, orders fed agency trainings on ‘systemic and institutional racism’

President Biden has mandated workplace race-based diversity training programs in all federal agencies — controversial courses that were previously banned as divisive by former President Trump. In an executive order issued Friday, Biden directed all federal agencies to school their employees on “systemic and institutional racism” and “implicit and unconscious...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump bashes 'woke generals'

Former President Donald Trump criticized "woke generals" during his Ohio rally, an apparent swipe at Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley. The former president slammed "woke generals" during his Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio, held to support Max Miller, a Trump-endorsed candidate. Miller is running a primary challenge to incumbent Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Harvard poll: 80% see border disaster, want Trump closure restored, reject teaching critical race theory

The Biden administration is failing big time with its inability to control illegal immigration, adding it to one of several issues that could doom Democrats if left unchecked. In a new Harvard/Harris poll, an overwhelming 80% said that illegal immigration is a serious issue and one that needs more attention than what President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris are giving.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump lashes out at Chairman of the Joint Chiefs over critical race theory

During an interview with Newsmax, former President Trump railed against the academic framework that has become a recent target of top Republicans across the country. “I watched the statements of some others, your head of the Navy, it was pathetic. And they didn’t talk that way when I was around, I can tell you. They didn’t talk that way or I would’ve gotten rid of them in 2 minutes,” he said.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Canada puts U.S. right-wing Three Percenters militia group on terror list

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government officially named the U.S. right-wing militia group Three Percenters a terrorist entity on Friday, saying it had an active presence in Canada and could threaten national security. Earlier this month U.S. prosecutors obtained a conspiracy indictment against six men associated with the Three Percenters,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Ted Cruz introduces bill banning federal funding for critical race theory teaching in the workplace

Sen. Ted Cruz introduced a bill Thursday that would block federal funding for teaching critical race theory in the workplace. “The federal government has no right to force a political agenda onto Americans, especially one that aims to tear down our institutions and divide us based on race,” the Texas Republican said in a statement about the bill, which has been dubbed the END CRT Act.