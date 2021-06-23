Cancel
Public Safety

John McAfee Found Dead in Cell After Extradition Approval

By Andrew E. Freedman
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

John McAfee, founder of the security company bearing his name, was reportedly found dead in a Spanish prison, El Mundo reports. Reuters and the Associated Press both confirmed the news. He was 75. Just hours earlier, McAfee had been authorized for extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges...

Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

