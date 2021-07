In todays’ day and age when everyone is busy and is short on time, managing your credit card account or getting the basic tasks done, should be easy and convenient. This is where the SBI Card App comes in handy as it brings your card account summary to your fingertips and keeps you updated with your statements and due dates. Designed especially for the Gen-Next, the SBI Card Mobile App helps you to manage your SBI Credit Card in the coolest way possible. With its ‘Flexipay’ feature, it’s okay to love shopping because it’s possible to convert a large outstanding to an easy EMI. It’s ok to be laid back as recharging your parents’ mobile phone connections, paying utility bills or even making travel bookings has never been easy. All of these can be done while sitting on the couch and watching your favourite movie, thanks to the SBI Card Mobile App.