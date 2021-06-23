Cancel
Hearst Connecticut Group Launches News Site, Bolsters Staff

By Ray Schultz
mediapost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a time when local news publications face serious challenges to their survival, Hearst Connecticut Media Group HCMG has launched a news website, CTInsider.com, along with six email newsletters. The new site features the top stories from the state. HCMG’s network consists of 22 newspapers, 24 websites, two magazines, an...

