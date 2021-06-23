Hearst Connecticut Group Launches News Site, Bolsters Staff

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (PRWEB) June 16, 2021. Gupta Consulting Group, an Orange County, California-based DEI organization founded by global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion expert, Dr. Sangeeta Gupta, announced today that it has added a groundbreaking new race and ethnicity module to its innovative online ELEVATE DEI Learning Platform for the workplace. Currently, no other organization offers anything similar that accurately breaks down complex and sensitive race and ethnicity topics and provides terminology that gives company leaders, HR managers, and employees the tools they need to discuss these topics in the workplace. This module assists corporate leaders, business owners, and employees in understanding how to create a culture within their organization where respectful and fruitful dialogue can take place about sensitive issues, including the upcoming Juneteenth commemoration.