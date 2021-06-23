Cancel
From Rapping, To Writing, To Podcasting, Dessa’s Resume Is Getting Longer

kmuw.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has meant a major touring hiatus for musical artists. But that hasn’t stopped Dessa from making new music. In January, she announced a single series called “Ides,” where she releases a new song on the 15th of every month. There’s even one called “Terry Gross.”. From MPR News:

www.kmuw.org
Musickexp.org

New Music Reviews (6/29)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Lucy Dacus, Sault, H.E.R., and more.
Musicmdcthereporter.com

Today’s Rap Lyrics Are A Watered Down Version Of What The Genre Once Was

You hop into your best friend’s car, and after a quick salutation, you tell them your destination. Since you have to get on the freeway, you know that it’ll be a while before you reach your desired location, so you ask your friend if he wants to listen to anything. They oblige and turn to a random music channel.
MusicMetalSucks

Hannes Grossmann (Alkaloid, ex-Obscura) on The MetalSucks Podcast #393

Prolific death metal drummer and multi-instrumentalist Hannes Grossmann is our guest! We discuss the recruitment process for his latest solo album, To Where The Light Retreats, the role he takes on as composer for his own material, how Tori Amos inspired a song on the new record, the story behind the hand-drawn cover artwork, how the songs on his first solo album were originally intended for Obscura, the less experimental nature of his solo project compared to Alkaloid, and the elitist mentality he takes towards his own music. Hannes also says he hopes there will never be another Necrophagist record and explains why.
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Mr. Jones,” Adam Duritz of Counting Crows

There’s a great deal about the famed band, Counting Crows, that remains iconic since their 1993 debut LP release, August And Everything After. And perhaps at the top of that list is the band’s first commercial single, “Mr. Jones.” To say the track was everywhere in the mid-‘90s would be an understatement. Radio stations from rock to top 40 played the cut seemingly every hour, or more often.
Pitchfork

The 8 Best Music Videos of June 2021

Each month, we run down the most memorable clips and celebrate artists who are breaking ground with their visuals. The video for British soul singer Celeste’s “Tonight Tonight” operates on surreal dream logic—think Amy Winehouse filtered through director Michel Gondry’s funhouse aesthetic. Starting with a meta opening scene, Celeste faces troubles that escalate in mind-bending twists: Her newspaper is ruined by water spouting from the wall. Her cigarette grows long and limp like a plastic toy. Eventually she finds a tunnel straight out of Being John Malkovich that leads to a neon cabaret where tongue kissing takes on a newly grotesque meaning. The whole clip is like a magic trick that surprises as much as it disturbs.
QUEENSRŸCHE Resumes Writing Material For Next Studio Album

QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre and guitarist Michael Wilton have regrouped with producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris in La Torre's home state of Florida to resume work on demos for the band's upcoming follow-up to 2019's "The Verdict" album. A couple of photos from the latest sessions, which were posted on Todd's Twitter, can be seen below.
GQMagazine

Tyler, The Creator's Best Rap Performances

You’ve probably heard this, but Tyler, the Creator is rapping again. One of the predominant narratives around the release of his new studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, is that he’s rediscovered a passion for the craft of rap that had diminished. A clip from Tyler’s 2014 interview with Larry King features the musician explaining that he felt creatively limited by the genre.
MusicThe Economist

Did pop music peak in 1971?

WHICH YEAR was pop music’s greatest? The makers of “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything”, a documentary series now streaming on Apple TV+, have no doubt. The programme is based on “Never a Dull Moment”, a book by David Hepworth, which argued that by the early 1970s music’s ecosystem had evolved to the point that it was able to produce what he views as pretty much the best series of albums ever made. The show takes a different tack, focusing less on the history of the industry and positioning the songs within the social and intellectual ferment of their time. But the book and the documentary agree on the central idea: that in 1971 pop music reached some kind of apotheosis.
Musictalentrecap.com

Pharrell Rapping is a Major Highlight of Tyler, The Creator’s New Album

Tyler, The Creator’s new Call Me If You Get Lost album is the ultimate follow-up to his 2019 Grammy-winning album Igor. One of the biggest highlights of the entire album is Pharrell Williams going absolutely off with a 40-second rap verse. The song “Juggernaut” is a chaotic masterpiece. Pharrell is...
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

On Writing

“I think ‘writer’s block’ is a natural part of the creative process for almost all writers. There are times when one is bursting with ideas and inspiration and all the necessary components — time, focus, etc. — are in place. But there are other times when one or more of those elements is missing and writing is more difficult as a result. I have written for long enough to accept these patterns, and to understand that the blocks are temporary, that eventually, if one sticks to a schedule and tries to write on a regular basis, something will eventually come. I think a lot of what people refer to as ‘writer’s block’ is the period during which ideas gestate in the mind, when a story grows but isn’t necessarily being written in sentences on the page. But it’s all necessary, in the end. If I am feeling stuck or uninspired, I usually take a break and read. That always gets me going again.”
Musiciowapublicradio.org

NPR Music's 27 Favorite Songs Of 2021 (So Far)

In the strange period of re-emergence that has characterized the first six months of 2021, we've asked for a lot from the music we love: brand-new sounds and nostalgic grooves, gnarly guitar solos and gentle lullabies, refreshing individuality and impressive collectivity. Thankfully, the songs released in the past six months have delivered. These 27 songs are the ones that have stuck with the staff of NPR Music the most during the first half of this year – one pick per person, presented in alphabetical order by artist. (You can find the list of our favorite albums here. Follow NPR Music's ongoing coverage of new songs at our #NowPlaying blog.)
Behind Viral Videoswgnradio.com

TikTok videos to get 3 times longer

(NEXSTAR) — TikTok videos are about to get quite a bit longer. The video-sharing app will soon allow everyone to publish videos up to three minutes long, three times the current one-minute limit. The extension is expected to give creators more filming flexibility, lessening the need for multi-part posts. “We...
Books & LiteratureMartha's Vineyard Times

Writing from the Heart: Truth and consequences

Did you know when you Google, your buying history is stored on the computer until you delete it? Once I learned (from a 3-year-old) that keeping the pages open was draining my battery, I started to delete. But yesterday, as I was deleting, I began reading my headings one by...
PodcastTire Review

Johnny g’s New Podcast & Reflections from His Career

Johnny g reflects on his career in the tire industry and shares details on his latest project – the Johnny g & Friends podcast. “I want to help make the industry better before I leave this earth, whether it’s doing a tire panel or doing a tire podcast, because this industry has been a big part of my life. I’m very proud of what this industry has given to me, and I want to turn around and repay it.”
HomelessNME

BERWYN: Romford underdog’s soul-baring rap is helping those in need

BERWYN’s musical career seemed to fall in his lap just when he wanted a break from the world. After releasing his debut mixtape ‘DEMOTAPE/VEGA’ last September, the rising star gained support for the introspective honesty that seemed to relate to the masses and a spot on The NME 100 followed at the start of this year. But it was never planned, he tells NME; even the release of his music was a miracle: “It did it on its own. It’s difficult to explain without sounding too unordinary. I did nothing and everything happened. The closest English we can use to describe it is chance. I can’t find the proper word.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

35 New Songs Out Today

SHYGIRL - "BDE" (ft. SLOWTHAI) Genre-defying art-rap artist Shygirl follows last year's great ALIAS EP with "BDE," which features fellow UK rapper slowthai (whose Happyland festival she plays in September). It's a rumbling, moody, experimental rap song and Shygirl and slowthai sound great together. -- LUMP (LAURA MARLING & MIKE...