Montgomery County reported 34 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days (June 16-22nd) bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 59,191 countywide since March 7, 2020.

There are currently 14 people hospitalized in Montgomery County hospitals due to severe COVID-19 symptoms. Of those COVID-19 patients, 3 are on ventilators.

