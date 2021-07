Lockdown in your own city is creating an inside reflection for Dries Van Noten. The Belgian designer gives us a tour of his home as we explore the ferris wheel, fountain, Sint-Anna tunnel, and other local sites that merge the past and present in Antwerp. We find the beauty in everyday life in the footsteps of Van Noten postcards in his collection titled "Greetings From Antwerp." The images have the ’70s vintage Antwerp municipal logo with etchings from two of Flanders’s most famous sons, Breughel and Rubens with permission from the Plantin-Moretus Museum in Antwerp.