Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami-dade County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Far South Miami-Dade County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN MAINLAND MONROE AND SOUTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT * At 436 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Shark Valley Obs Tower to near Pa-Hay-Okee Overlook to 6 miles north of Flamingo. Movement was east at 15 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Homestead General Airport, The Redland, Everglades National Park, Flamingo, Royal Palm Ranger, Mahogany Hammock and Pa-Hay- Okee Overlook.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redland, FL
City
Flamingo, FL
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
County
Monroe County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#Tornadoes#17 30 00#Nws Miami#National Weather Service#Royal Palm Ranger#Mahogany Hammock#Pa Hay Okee Overlook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Arizona StateNBC News

Supreme Court upholds restrictive Arizona voting laws in test of Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld two election laws in the 2020 battleground state of Arizona that challengers said make it harder for minorities to vote. The case was an important test for what's left of one of the nation's most important civil rights laws, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which the Supreme Court scaled back in 2013. A remaining provision allows lawsuits claiming that voting changes would put minority voters at a disadvantage in electing candidates of their choice.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Citizen Trump faces mounting legal woes

July 1 (Reuters) - The Trump Organization's chief financial officer surrendered to authorities on Thursday, as he and Donald Trump's namesake company prepare to face the first criminal charges from a probe that has hovered over the former president for years. read more. Allen Weisselberg, a longtime Trump business lieutenant...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Xi Jinping says China won't be bullied on 100th anniversary of Communist Party

BEIJING — From rockets to rappers, Beijing is rolling out the red carpet to celebrate 100 years of the Chinese Communist Party on Thursday. President Xi Jinping presided over a massive gathering in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, the site of pro-democracy demonstrations in 1989 that ended in bloodshed, to mark the centenary of his ruling party on Thursday.