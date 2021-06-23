Special Weather Statement issued for Far South Miami-Dade County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN MAINLAND MONROE AND SOUTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT * At 436 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Shark Valley Obs Tower to near Pa-Hay-Okee Overlook to 6 miles north of Flamingo. Movement was east at 15 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Homestead General Airport, The Redland, Everglades National Park, Flamingo, Royal Palm Ranger, Mahogany Hammock and Pa-Hay- Okee Overlook.