Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys, Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 04:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys Heavy rainfall expected over the Brooks Range and Noatak Valley Today through Friday evening Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms are expected for the Western and Central Brooks Range, as a weather front stalls in the area, with up to 1.25 inches of rainfall expected. Drainages out of the Brooks Range will see sharp rises Friday and Saturday with rivers remaining high through the weekend. Outdoor recreators should remain especially vigilant for very fast rises on local streams and rivers draining out of the Brooks Range, and Baird Mountains, including the Noatak and Kobuk rivers. For the latest river information go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.alerts.weather.gov