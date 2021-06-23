Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys, Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 04:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys Heavy rainfall expected over the Brooks Range and Noatak Valley Today through Friday evening Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms are expected for the Western and Central Brooks Range, as a weather front stalls in the area, with up to 1.25 inches of rainfall expected. Drainages out of the Brooks Range will see sharp rises Friday and Saturday with rivers remaining high through the weekend. Outdoor recreators should remain especially vigilant for very fast rises on local streams and rivers draining out of the Brooks Range, and Baird Mountains, including the Noatak and Kobuk rivers. For the latest river information go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Front#Special Weather Statement#Noatak Valleys Heavy#The Brooks Range#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 09:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Western Mogollon Rim SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY NEAR TWO GUNS UNTIL 115 PM MST/215 PM MDT/ At 1223 PM MST/123 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Two Guns, or 25 miles east of Flagstaff, moving southeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Two Guns, Rimmy Jims, Twin Arrows and Meteor Crater.
Natrona County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 19:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN NATRONA COUNTY UNTIL 745 PM MDT At 715 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bates Hole, or 19 miles southwest of Casper, moving northwest at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Natrona County.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys, Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 06:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-07-01 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Northwestern Brooks Range; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * The Western Brooks Range The Western Brooks Range The Western Brooks Range. * Through Thursday afternoon * Widespread heavy rainfall is expected to continue to impact the Western Brooks Range, including the Noatak and Kobuk River basins, through Thursday afternoon. Additional rainfall today of up to 1 inch. * Already saturated soils from rainfall last week combined with steep terrain and the heavy rain will cause rapid rises in smaller streams that drain the Western Brooks Range, possibly leading to localized flooding. Recreators in the area should be aware that water may rise quickly, gravel bars may become inaccessible, and debris flow will increase on these water ways. The larger rivers in the area, including the Noatak, Kobuk, and Colville, will see rises but are expected to remain below bankfull at this time.
Washoe County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Pay special attention to possible flooded roads during the evening commute. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated continued heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Spanish Springs and the north parts of Sun Valley. Flooding of low lying areas and normally flood-prone spots is ongoing in the advisory area. Automated gauges and radar estimates indicate between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen this afternoon, with another 0.25 to 0.75 inch likely through 730 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sparks, Spanish Springs, Spanish Springs Airport and Sun Valley. The heaviest rains have been near and west of Pyramid Highway near Eagle Canyon and La Posada, and westward into northern parts of Sun Valley.
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 05:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-01 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Heavy Rain Threat Continues in Area Mountains Today .Showers and thunderstorms will develop once again this afternoon as a more monsoon-like pattern gets established. The heavy rain threat diminishes over the lowlands, but heavy rain is expected again this afternoon over the mountains where flash flooding will remain a threat. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New Mexico, including the following areas, in south central New Mexico, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest New Mexico, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley and Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range. * Through this afternoon * Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely over the Sacramento Mountains, Black Range, and Gila Wilderness this afternoon. Heavy rains are possible across areas where the soil is saturated. As a result any significant rainfall across these areas could lead to additional flash flooding today. * Areas that have already received heavy rainfall will be particularly prone to flash flooding, including the east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 16:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Pay special attention to possible flooded roads during the evening commute. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated continued heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Spanish Springs and the north parts of Sun Valley. Flooding of low lying areas and normally flood-prone spots is ongoing in the advisory area. Automated gauges and radar estimates indicate between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen this afternoon, with another 0.25 to 0.75 inch likely through 730 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sparks, Spanish Springs, Spanish Springs Airport and Sun Valley. The heaviest rains have been near and west of Pyramid Highway near Eagle Canyon and La Posada, and westward into northern parts of Sun Valley.
Noble County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 12:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Noble FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN DE KALB, SOUTHEASTERN LAGRANGE, NORTHEASTERN NOBLE, SOUTHERN STEUBEN AND WILLIAMS COUNTIES The threat for heavy rain and flooding has diminished, but a few more showers or thunderstorms can not be ruled out this evening. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Ada County, IDweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 23:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 98 to 108 in the lower valleys. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho below 5000 feet. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Nye County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Nye The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Nye County in south central Nevada * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 216 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Highway 375. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Highway 375 between mile markers 36 and 49.
Washoe County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 16:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Pay special attention to possible flooded roads during the evening commute. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated continued heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Spanish Springs and the north parts of Sun Valley. Flooding of low lying areas and normally flood-prone spots is ongoing in the advisory area. Automated gauges and radar estimates indicate between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen this afternoon, with another 0.25 to 0.75 inch likely through 730 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sparks, Spanish Springs, Spanish Springs Airport and Sun Valley. The heaviest rains have been near and west of Pyramid Highway near Eagle Canyon and La Posada, and westward into northern parts of Sun Valley.
Washoe County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Pay special attention to possible flooded roads during the evening commute. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated continued heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Spanish Springs and the north parts of Sun Valley. Flooding of low lying areas and normally flood-prone spots is ongoing in the advisory area. Automated gauges and radar estimates indicate between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen this afternoon, with another 0.25 to 0.75 inch likely through 730 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sparks, Spanish Springs, Spanish Springs Airport and Sun Valley. The heaviest rains have been near and west of Pyramid Highway near Eagle Canyon and La Posada, and westward into northern parts of Sun Valley.
Berks County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berks, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks, Upper Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN HUNTERDON SOUTHEASTERN BERKS...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN BUCKS AND NORTHEASTERN CHESTER COUNTIES At 815 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Revere to Elverson. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pottstown, Phoenixville, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Souderton, Bedminster, Collegeville, Royersford, Flemington, Chalfont, Tinicum, Trappe, Hatfield, Dublin and Ferndale. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 297 and 305. Northeast Extension between mile markers 25 and 42. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 1. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.