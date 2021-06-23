Cancel
Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MAINLAND MONROE NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE AND SOUTHERN BROWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT * At 341 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Intersection Alligator Alley And Miami Canal to near Everglades National Park. Movement was east at 5 to 10 mph. * Dime size hail, funnel clouds, and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Shark Valley Obs Tower, Mahogany Hammock, Everglades National Park, Pa-Hay-Okee Overlook and Fortymile Bend.

