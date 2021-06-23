Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN FLAGLER...SOUTH CENTRAL ST. JOHNS AND NORTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT * At 434 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hastings, moving south at 15 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Pomona Park, Hastings, Andalusia, East Palatka, Federal Point, Orange Mills, San Mateo, Spuds and Elkton.