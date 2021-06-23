Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagler County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN FLAGLER...SOUTH CENTRAL ST. JOHNS AND NORTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT * At 434 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hastings, moving south at 15 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Pomona Park, Hastings, Andalusia, East Palatka, Federal Point, Orange Mills, San Mateo, Spuds and Elkton.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Palatka, FL
County
Putnam County, FL
City
Elkton, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Flagler County, FL
City
Pomona Park, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
City
San Mateo, FL
City
Hastings, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Eastern Putnam#Inland Flagler#Nws Jacksonville#Johns#Federal Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Arizona StateNBC News

Supreme Court upholds restrictive Arizona voting laws in test of Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld two election laws in the 2020 battleground state of Arizona that challengers said make it harder for minorities to vote. The case was an important test for what's left of one of the nation's most important civil rights laws, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which the Supreme Court scaled back in 2013. A remaining provision allows lawsuits claiming that voting changes would put minority voters at a disadvantage in electing candidates of their choice.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

India Oxenberg says Allison Mack personally apologized for abuse ahead of NXIVM sentencing: It 'seemed honest'

India Oxenberg says she's made a lot of headway in terms of forgiving Allison Mack for her involvement in NXIVM. The 30-year-old, who is the daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg, was recruited to NXIVM's master-slave sorority known as DOS by Mack, 38. Shortly after Mack learned her fate on Wednesday – a three-year prison sentence and $20,000 fine for crimes she pleaded guilty to in 2019 – India told Fox News in a statement that she was "still in a state of disbelief."