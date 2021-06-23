Auburn to host Oklahoma in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Auburn's basketball schedule will include an invite to the SEC/Big 12 Challenge party. The Tigers will host Oklahoma at Auburn Arena January 29. It will mark the fourth all-time matchups between Auburn and Oklahoma, and the first since the 2016-17 season, when they met in Uncasville, Conn. at Mohegan Sun Arena as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Birthday of Basketball. The Tigers won that matchup, 74-70, and lead the all-time series, 2-1.