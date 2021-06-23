John McAfee, Antivirus Software Pioneer, Found Dead in Spanish Prison at 75
John McAfee, the founder of McAfee antivirus software, died in a jail cell in Barcelona on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. He was 75. Earlier in the day, a Spanish court had issued a preliminary ruling that McAfee could be extradited to the United States to face tax-evasion charges. The eccentric tech executive had been hit with a 10-count indictment in Tennessee last October for allegedly failing to pay taxes on his income; McAfee was also facing a number of federal charges for alleged financial crimes. He was arrested in Spain last October and had been awaiting extradition up until Wednesday.www.thewrap.com