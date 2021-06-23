Cancel
John McAfee, Antivirus Software Pioneer, Found Dead in Spanish Prison at 75

By Sean Burch
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

John McAfee, the founder of McAfee antivirus software, died in a jail cell in Barcelona on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. He was 75. Earlier in the day, a Spanish court had issued a preliminary ruling that McAfee could be extradited to the United States to face tax-evasion charges. The eccentric tech executive had been hit with a 10-count indictment in Tennessee last October for allegedly failing to pay taxes on his income; McAfee was also facing a number of federal charges for alleged financial crimes. He was arrested in Spain last October and had been awaiting extradition up until Wednesday.

New York City, NYNew York Post

John McAfee died of suicide, autopsy results confirm

Newly released autopsy results confirm that controversial tech tycoon John McAfee committed suicide inside a Spanish prison cell while awaiting extradition to the US. The preliminary coroner’s report confirms the initial determination by local authorities that the eccentric antivirus software creator hanged himself in the prison, the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais reported on Monday.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

John McAfee dies by apparent suicide in Spanish prison: report

Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee died by apparent suicide in a Spanish prison on Wednesday, police sources told El País. McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, was reportedly found dead in his cell on Wednesday, with the Catalan Justice Department saying it looked like a suicide. His death came shortly after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the U.S. to face tax evasion charges.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
Computer ScienceTaylor Daily Press

John McAfee, the forerunner of the suicide virus in prison, has died – Corriere.it

He has been in prison in Barcelona since October – He was arrested at the airportToday, June 23, the Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States in an attempt to take a plane to Turkey. Here a serious charge awaited him: tax evasion. John McAfee, 75, was found dead in his cell. According to initial investigations, it appears to have been a suicide. Trying to revive him was futile.
Public SafetyPosted by
SlashGear

John McAfee dies of apparent suicide ahead of extradition to US

John McAfee, the man you most likely know as the founder of the popular antivirus software McAfee, was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona, Spain, earlier today. According to prison officials, the death is believed to have been a suicide after a court in Spain ruled that McAfee could be extradited to the US to face charges of alleged tax evasion.
Marketsbitcoin.com

Mysterious John McAfee Website Appears for Two Days — Whackd Token Climbs Over 700%

Following the death of the former antivirus tycoon John McAfee, an ERC20 token called whackd (WHACKD) has seen its valuation rise significantly. Three days ago, the Ethereum-based coin was swapping for less than a U.S. penny, but then the token skyrocketed by 733% reaching over $0.07 per unit. Moreover, four days ago, a mysterious website showcasing the whackd token popped up on the internet alluding to McAfee’s alleged “contingency plan” with a countdown timer.
Public Safetyfinancemagnates.com

Tech Mogul John McAfee Commits Suicide in a Barcelona’s Prison

John McAfee, the founder of the famous antivirus software McAfee and the extravagant tech mogul, has been found dead on his cell in Barcelona, Spain, according to sources quoted by El País. Los Mossos are investigating the matter and all points towards a possible suicide committed by the entrepreneur. The...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Dot

John McAfee reportedly dead at 75

John McAfee, the founder of the popular antivirus software bearing his name, was found dead in a Spanish prison cell on Wednesday, according to reports. The eccentric tech pioneer, who was facing charges over alleged financial crimes in the U.S., is said to have died by suicide in his cell in Barcelona.
Spainbitcoin.com

John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee’s wild rollercoaster of life and death.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

John McAfee death - latest news: Tech mogul found dead in Spanish jail after court approves extradition

The anti-virus pioneer John McAfee was found dead on Wednesday in his Barcelona prison cell, where he had been awaiting trial for tax evasion. Just before his death, Spain’s high court had authorized his extradition to the United States. According to local reports, Mr McAfee had said in court only a week ago that if he was extradited, he feared he would spend the rest of his life in prison.“If I am extradited, it is almost certain that I will spend the rest of my life in prison because the United States wants to use me as an example,” he...
Public SafetyGizmodo

John McAfee Has Died of Suspected Suicide

John McAfee was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona on Wednesday, officials have confirmed. Citing prison sources, El Mundo reports that administrators found the creator of the McAfee antivirus software unresponsive in his cell, and following resuscitation efforts he was declared dead. Reuters confirmed the report this afternoon with a statement from the Catalan justice department. Gizmodo reached out to Spanish authorities for comment and we’ll update this post when we receive a reply.
Public Safetybitcoin.com

John McAfee's Hideout Was a Secret Bitcoin Mining Farm

John McAfee was reportedly hiding out in a Spanish “ghost hotel” with a bitcoin mining farm in the basement prior to his arrest. Clues from images and messages the antivirus tycoon posted on social media point to a semi-abandoned hotel owned by a Russian. ‘Ghost Hotel’ With Bitcoin Mining Farm.
Politicscryptopotato.com

John McAfee’s Demise a Bottleneck for the U.S. Government’s Asset Recovery Efforts

Following John McAfee’s death, US authorities might find it hard to go after the entrepreneur’s assets. With the death of the eccentric British-American computer programmer and cryptocurrency proponent, John McAfee, the U.S. government could find it difficult to confiscate funds belonging to the tech entrepreneur. Absence of Death Certificate Stalling...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

John McAfee’s family question suicide ruling and call for second autopsy

The death of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee has been ruled a suicide in a preliminary autopsy, a report by El Pais has claimed.The Spanish newspaper reported that several unnamed sources close to the case said that the medical examination ruled McAfee took his own life before he was found dead in jail on Wednesday.McAfee has been held at the Spanish prison near Barcelona since he was detained last October at Barcelona airport following years on the run from US authorities.The news of McAfee’s death came on the same day that news broke that his extradition to the US had...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

John McAfee Admits His Cryptocurrency Fortune is Gone but He Regrets Nothing

McAfee says he has no cryptocurrency. He also says that the allegations against them are exaggerated. John McAfee who is currently detained in Spain after being charged with tax evasion said that he has been left with no regrets despite dismissal of his crypto fortune. The computer programmer posted in his recent tweet saying that the US thinks that he has hidden some digital assets, which is not the case. The former (CEO) of software company McAfee disclosed that he has not invested anything in the digital assets.
Income TaxNews Slashdot

John McAfee's Death Complicates US Efforts To Seize His Assets

Sure --- but most who owe that kind of money in unpaid taxes aren't nearly as vocal about the problems with the government. If you keep a low profile, you can likely funnel a lot of income through other people's names and accounts and go unnoticed. McAfee was at a...
Public SafetyHackRead

Domain, server of DoubleVPN used by ransomware gangs seized

US, Canada, and European authorities took part in the operation which ended up seizing cybercriminals’ access to and infrastructure of DoubleVPN. A collaborative effort between Europe, Canada, and US law enforcement authorities has served a big blow to threat actors. According to a press release from Europol, they have seized the web domains, customer logs, and server infrastructure of a double-encryption service called DoubleVPN.