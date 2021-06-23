Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tokyo Olympics Ban Alcohol, High Fives, And Cheering At This Year’s Summer Games

By Brady Cox
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQMzC_0adM4dBS00
JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/GettyImages

RIP to having fun at the Olympics…

When you think of the Olympics, what’s the one thing that makes it great?

The fans, the comradery, the celebration… and the ice cold beer.

Well now, thanks to Tokyo games organizer Seiko Hashimoto and his committee, fans will not be allowed to cheer for their team, they have to wear masks, must go home with no refund if they’re running a temperature, and must go straight home after the game. Ni hive fives, no hugs, no autographs, no towel waving, no nothing. Show up, shut up and go home.

And now, according to Forbes, the sale of alcohol has been banned as well. Can’t even enjoy an ice-cold beverage.

Hashimoto says he took expert advice, and event sponsor Asahi Breweries has agreed to the terms.

Fans must retain their ticket stubs or ticketing data for at least two weeks after they attend a game, and organizers will post the seat number and date of attendance of any fan who tested positive for COVID after he event.

I mean, what’s the point in even going?

Why is it worth paying all that money to fly out to Japan just to sit and watch your country compete for a gold medal in silence? Might as well just watch from the comfort of your own home. I understand the precautions with COVID-19, but you’re still allowing 10,000 people into a stadium, right? And beer is the problem?

Best of luck to ’em… go ‘Merica.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

55K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seiko Hashimoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Forbes#Asahi Breweries#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Los Angeles, CAImperial Valley Press Online

Olympic trials pique viewer interest in Tokyo Summer Games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amid all the back-and-forth about the feasibility of holding the Tokyo Olympics during the pandemic, there are early indications of viewer interest in the summer games. U.S. Olympic team trials in swimming and track and field that aired Sunday on NBC fell short of gold-medal ratings...
Sportskfgo.com

Olympics: Weightlifting – Romania out of Tokyo Games after one-year doping ban

(Reuters) – Romania cannot participate in the weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics after the country’s governing body (FRH) was given a one-year ban by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) for past doping cases on Thursday. The ban was issued for five anti-doping violations made by Romanian athletes in 2012.
Swimming & Surfing94.3 Jack FM

Surfing-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) – Five surfers to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:. The Brazilian’s high-flying acrobatic approach has made him one of the most popular surfers on the circuit and he is the runaway leader at the top of the men’s Championship Tour standings, over 8,000 points ahead of compatriot Italo Ferreira.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Weightlifting-Romania out of Tokyo Games after one-year doping ban

June 18 (Reuters) - Romania cannot participate in the weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics after the country's governing body (FRH) was given a one-year ban by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) for past doping cases on Thursday. The ban was issued for five anti-doping violations made by Romanian athletes...
Public Healththedallasnews.net

Tokyo Olympics to bar alcohol due to spread of Covid

TOKYO, Japan: With under one month before the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, media reports that officials will announce the banning of the consumption of alcohol, in a bid to prevent the spread of the Covid virus. Regulations will call for ticket holders being unable to consume...
Drinksmarketresearchtelecast.com

Thirsty Tokyo residents criticize alcohol sales plan during Olympic Games

TOKYO, Jun 22 (Reuters) – Organizers of the Olympic Games plan to allow the sale of alcohol to Tokyo 2020 spectators, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday, drawing criticism from residents of the capital who face restrictions on bars to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Alcohol will be served at...
DrinksPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo 2020 bans alcoholic beverages at venues

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Alcoholic beverages will be banned at the Olympics, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Wednesday, adding that the decision was made in the interest of removing the public's concern over a "safe and secure" Games. In a news conference, Hashimoto said Games sponsor Asahi...
SportsSwimInfo

Banned From Tokyo Games, China’s Sun Yang Targeting 2024 Olympics in Paris

Banned From Tokyo Games, China’s Sun Yang Targeting 2024 Olympics in Paris. There will be no Olympic-medal chases for Chinese star Sun Yang at next month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, due to the Court of Arbitration for Sport handing down a four-year doping ban against the freestyler earlier this week. But the 29-year-old has indicated that he plans to continue training and race at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Karate, one of five new sports in the Tokyo Olympic Games

PARK CITY, Utah. — Today is June 23, on July 23 the Opening Ceremony for the Summer Olympic Games begins in Tokyo. Thus the countdown is on for the debut of five new sports on the world stage. One of those sports is karate and the others are skateboarding, baseball/softball, sport climbing, and surfing. The […]
SportsSkySports

Tokyo Olympics: Simona Halep withdraws from this summer's Games

Simona Halep has become the latest high-profile player to withdraw from the Olympics as she continues to battle a calf injury. The Romanian was hoping to go for gold in Tokyo next month but will not recover in time, having also missed the French Open and Wimbledon because of the problem.
SportsPosted by
POPSUGAR

From Trials to Tokyo: Meet the Women Flipping Overseas at This Summer's Olympic Games

After two nights of competition at the 2021 US Olympic Trials, the four-person women's artistic gymnastics team, two individuals, and four alternates were named ahead of the Tokyo Games. If you have questions about how it all went down (we know it sounds a bit confusing), we've got you covered. Despite past years of five-plus gymnasts on Olympic teams, this year's squad — and this year's squad only — consists of four gymnasts who will aim to win the United States's third consecutive Olympic team gold.
SportsThe Guardian

Tokyo Olympics organisers ban alcohol sales after public outcry

The organisers of the Tokyo Olympics have been forced to abandon plans to allow the sale of alcohol at venues after public outcry. The president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, Seiko Hashimoto, said on Wednesday that the decision had been made to ensure the Games were “safe and secure” during the coronavirus pandemic.